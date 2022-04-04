U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

CCL Industries to Acquire Adelbras Brazil

·6 min read
In this article:
  • CCL.B

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / CCL Industries Inc.(TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today it has signed a binding agreement to acquire privately owned Adelbras Indústria e Comércio de Adesivos Ltda. and Amazon Tape Indústria e Comércio de Fitas Adesivas Ltda. (collectively "Adelbras") headquartered in Vinhedo near Sao Paolo with an additional operation in Manaus in the Amazon tax free zone.

Adelbras is Brazil's second largest producer of adhesive tapes with the majority of sales derived from masking, bonding & packaging applications broadly sold through retailers & distributors to consumers & small businesses under the Adelbras brand name. A smaller proportion is sold for industrial use directly to larger customers, mainly in the durable goods space. Fiscal 2021 sales were $105.2 million with adjusted EBITDA estimated at $18.7 million. The debt free, all cash purchase consideration, subject to customary closing conditions, is approximately $155.4 million; closing is planned for the second quarter of 2022. The new business will largely be reported as part of Avery, with the smaller industrial portion added to CCL Design.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCL Industries Inc., commented, "We are very excited to expand our highly successful operations in Brazil and welcome the Adelbras team to CCL. The new business will be headed by Luis Jocionis, Group Vice President CCL Industries South America."

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"), as defined under applicable securities laws, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans" or similar expressions. Statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected closing date of this transaction.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to future events and conditions including, but not limited to, the impact of competition; consumer confidence and spending preferences; general economic and geopolitical conditions; currency exchange rates; interest rates and credit availability; technological change; changes in government regulations; risks associated with operating and product hazards; and the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified employees. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the following: global economic environment and higher consumer spending; improved customer demand for the Company's products; continued historical growth trends, market growth in specific sectors and entering into new sectors; the Company's ability to provide a wide range of products to multinational customers on a global basis; the benefits of the Company's focused strategies and operational approach; the achievement of the Company's plans for improved efficiency and lower costs, including stable aluminum costs; the availability of cash and credit; fluctuations of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in resin prices; the Company's continued relations with its customers; the Company's estimated annual cost reductions; and economic conditions. Should one or more risks materialize or should any assumptions prove incorrect, then actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further details on key risks can be found in the 2021 Annual Report, Management's Discussion and Analysis, particularly under Section 4: "Risks and Uncertainties." CCL Industries Inc.'s annual and quarterly reports can be found online at www.cclind.com and www.sedar.com or are available upon request.

Except as otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect that transactions or non-recurring or other special items announced or occurring after the statements are made may have on the Company's business. Such statements do not, unless otherwise specified by the Company, reflect the impact of dispositions, sales of assets, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or transactions, asset write-downs or other charges announced or occurring after forward-looking statements are made. The financial impact of these transactions and non-recurring and other special items can be complex and depends on the facts particular to each of them and therefore cannot be described in a meaningful way in advance of knowing specific facts. The forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. The financial information presented herein has been prepared on the basis of IFRS for financial statements and is expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

For more information on Adelbras, visit - www.adelbras.com

For more information on CCL, visit - www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk 416-756-8526
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 25,100 people operating 204 production facilities in 43 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695562/CCL-Industries-to-Acquire-Adelbras-Brazil

