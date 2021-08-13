U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.50
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,404.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,071.50
    -7.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.20
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.56
    -0.53 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3800
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,215.10
    -958.42 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,130.12
    -23.46 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,043.01
    +27.99 (+0.10%)
     

CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2021

·5 min read

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 2nd quarter of 2021.

Highlights 2Q21 vs. 2Q20

  • Consolidated traffic increased by 33.7%. Excluding ViaSul and ViaCosteira, growth was 28.0% in the period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 65.4%, with a margin of 60.7% (12.4 p.p.). Same-basis adjusted EBITDA1 increased 63.7%, with a margin of 60.7% (12.4 p.p.).

  • Net Loss totaled R$44.0 million, compared to a loss of R$142.1 million in 2Q20. On the same base1, Net Income totaled R$294.4 million, compared to a loss of R$142.5 million.

  • As disclosed on a Material Fact of June 29, 2021, the Company announced the execution of a preliminary Amendment and Modifying Instrument (TAM) between CCR and the São Paulo State Government. The purpose of the Preliminary Agreement is to establish conditions for the dismissal of lawsuits filed by the Granting Authority and ARTESP to annul the Amendment and Modifying Instruments executed in 2006, as well as to have the Parties recognize, irrevocably, the economic and financial imbalances in favor of the Granting Authority and the Concessionaires; and AutoBAn's right to an economic and financial rebalancing in its favor by extending the term of its concession agreement to January 2037 (estimated date). A period of 9 months was defined, counted from its signature and renewable by agreement between the Parties, for ARTESP to confirm the calculations indicated in the Preliminary Agreement.

  • As disclosed on a Material Fact of June 30, 2021, ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, and the São Paulo State, executed a Concession Agreement, whose objective is the concession of public passenger transportation services of Lines 8 – Diamond, and 9 – Emerald, comprising their operation, maintenance, conservation, improvements, and expansion.

  • Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have imposed social distancing and free movement restrictions, impacting demand and, consequently, CCR's 2Q21 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and Note 1.1 of the Quarterly Information.

1 - Adjustments on the same basis are described on the same basis section of the company´s earnings release, available at www.ccr.com.br/ri.


IFRS


Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

2Q20

2Q21

Chg %


2Q20

2Q21

Chg %

Net Revenues1

1.767,3

2.327,1

31,7%


1.834,7

2.453,0

33,7%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

1.767,3

2.303,9

30,4%


1.834,7

2.429,9

32,4%

Adjusted EBIT3

177,1

315,6

78,2%


179,3

378,1

110,9%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

10,0%

13,6%

3,6 p.p.


9,8%

15,4%

5,6 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

853,6

1.411,7

65,4%


894,4

1.501,3

67,9%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

48,3%

60,7%

12,4 p.p.


48,7%

61,2%

12,5 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

853,7

1.397,6

63,7%


894,4

1.487,2

66,3%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2

48,3%

60,7%

12,4 p.p.


48,7%

61,2%

12,5 p.p.

Net Income

(142,1)

(44,0)

-69,0%


(142,1)

(44,0)

-69,0%

Net Income on the same basis2

(142,5)

294,4

n.m.


(142,5)

294,4

n.m.

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6

2,7

2,3



2,8

2,3


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

3,0

4,4



2,8

4,2



IFRS


Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

1H20

1H21

Chg %


1H20

1H21

Chg %

Net Revenues1

4.154,9

5.767,0

38,8%


4.360,2

6.007,1

37,8%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

4.154,9

4.604,0

10,8%


4.360,2

4.844,0

11,1%

Adjusted EBIT3

1.015,3

2.081,3

105,0%


1.085,4

2.197,4

102,5%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

24,4%

36,1%

11,7 p.p.


24,9%

36,6%

11,7 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

2.320,5

3.916,2

68,8%


2.463,2

4.084,2

65,8%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

55,8%

67,9%

12,1 p.p.


56,5%

68,0%

11,5 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

2.320,5

2.766,2

19,2%


2.463,2

5.213,9

111,7%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2

55,8%

60,1%

4,3 p.p.


56,5%

107,6%

51,1 p.p.

Net Income

147,6

644,9

336,9%


147,6

644,9

336,9%

Net Income on the same basis2

147,2

420,4

185,6%


147,2

420,4

185,6%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6

2,7

2,3



2,8

2,3


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

3,8

6,1



3,6

5,7


1 Net revenues exclude construction revenues.
2 The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.
3 Calculated by adding Net Revenues, Construction Revenues, Cost of Services, and Administrative Expenses.
4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenues, excluding construction revenues.
5 Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6 To calculate the Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio, the Adjusted EBITDA was used as of 1Q21, and the operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous earnings releases).

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Friday, August 13, 2021
13:00 p.m. São Paulo / 12:00 p.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3181-8565 or (11) 4210-1803
Participants calling from the U.S.: (+1) 412 717-9627 or (+1) 844 204-8942
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193 1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 8366456# or 5097751#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-2108

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccr---results-for-the-2nd-quarter-of-2021-301354838.html

SOURCE CCR S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Lidar Leader Luminar Missed Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Lidar maker Luminar Technologies reported second-quarter numbers Thursday evening that missed Wall Street’s estimates. Luminar (ticker: LAZR) stock was up 1.5% in after-hours trading after shares closed down 5.6%. Luminar reported an 11 cent loss from $6.3 million in sales.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Stocks On The Rise: 15 Best To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the stocks on the rise and the 15 best to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stocks On The Rise: 5 Best To Buy Now. Investors looking to capitalize on the post-pandemic economic boom at the stock market have started […]

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,