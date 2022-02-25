U.S. markets closed

CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2021

·5 min read

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q21 X 4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 7.0%. Excluding ViaCosteira and RodoNorte, the increase was 2.5% in the period.

  • The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 86.3% in the period.

  • The number of passengers transported in mobility business increased by 24.9% in the period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 37.9%, with a margin of 51.7% (10.1 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 49.7%, with a margin of 53.7% (13.3 p.p.).

  • Net Loss totaled R$133.2 million, compared to a loss of R$74.8 million in 4Q20. On the same base1, Net Income totaled R$182.6 million, compared to a Net Loss of R$12.3 million.

  • On January 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing it's subsidiary RioSP (Dutra) - Sistema Rodoviário Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – São Paulo (SP) signed a concession agreement to operate Rodovia BR-116/RJ, Rodovia BR-116/SP, Rodovia BR-101/RJ, and Rodovia BR-101/SP for a term of thirty years.

  • On January 21, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the signing of a concession agreement for the Pampulha Airport, whose purpose is the concession of public services for the operation, expansion and maintenance of this asset, for a concession term of 30 years.

  • On November 29, 2021, the Company communicated the termination of RodoNorte's concession agreement, due to the end of its maturity.

  • On November 25, 2021, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of approximately R$0.08 per common share on December 15, 2021.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic impacted demand and consequently CCR's 4Q21 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and Note 1.1 of the Financial Statements.

1. Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.


IFRS

Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

4Q20

4Q21

Chg %

4Q20

4Q21

Chg %

Net Revenues1

2,557.3

2,835.2

10.9%

2,671.4

2,993.6

12.1%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

2,354.7

2,651.3

12.6%

2,468.9

2,809.6

13.8%

Adjusted EBIT3

425.0

600.6

41.3%

474.2

685.2

44.5%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

16.6%

21.2%

4.7 p.p.

17.8%

22.9%

5.1 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

1,064.0

1,467.0

37.9%

1,137.1

1,579.2

38.9%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

41.6%

51.7%

10.1 p.p.

42.6%

52.7%

10.1 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

950.9

1,423.5

49.7%

1,024.0

1,535.7

50.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4

40.4%

53.7%

13.3 p.p.

41.5%

54.7%

13.2 p.p.

Net Income

(74.8)

(133.2)

78.1%

(74.8)

(133.2)

78.1%

Net Income on the same basis2

(12.3)

182.6

n.m.

(12.3)

182.6

n.m.

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

2.9

3.0


3.0

3.0


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

3.5

2.6


3.4

2.6



IFRS


Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

2020

2021

Chg %


2020

2021

Chg %

Net Revenues1

8,941.1

11,175.4

25.0%


9,356.0

11,723.4

25.3%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

8,149.9

9,154.1

12.3%


8,564.8

9,802.4

14.4%

Adjusted EBIT3

2,071.1

3,558.1

71.8%


2,216.1

3,840.0

73.3%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

23.2%

31.8%

8.6 p.p.


23.7%

32.8%

9.1 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

4,715.8

6,995.0

48.3%


4,996.9

7,387.5

47.8%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

52.7%

62.6%

9.9 p.p.


53.4%

63.0%

9.6 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

4,140.7

5,313.1

28.3%


4,421.9

5,705.5

29.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4

50.8%

58.0%

7.2 p.p.


51.6%

58.2%

6.6 p.p.

Net Income

191.0

695.6

264.2%


191.0

695.6

264.2%

Net Income on the same basis2

232.1

1,013.3

336.6%


232.1

1,013.3

336.6%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

2.9

3.0



3.0

3.0


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

3.9

4.3



3.7

4.2


  1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

  2. The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.

  3. Calculated by adding Net Revenue, Construction Revenue, Cost of Services, and Administrative Expenses.

  4. The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.

  5. Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Friday, february 25, 2022

11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 4090-1621 or (11) 3181-8565

Participants calling from the U.S.: (+1) 412 717-9627

Access Code: CCR

Replay: (11) 3193 1012

Code: 8366456# or 5097751#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-2108
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-2108

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccr---results-for-the-4th-quarter-of-2021-301490318.html

SOURCE CCR S.A.

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. shares fell as much as 12% in extended trading after giving a disappointing profit forecast and reporting quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Says 137 Troops Killed, Tass Reports: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Rus