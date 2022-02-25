CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2021

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

4Q21 X 4Q20 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 7.0%. Excluding ViaCosteira and RodoNorte, the increase was 2.5% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 86.3% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in mobility business increased by 24.9% in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 37.9%, with a margin of 51.7% (10.1 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 49.7%, with a margin of 53.7% (13.3 p.p.).

Net Loss totaled R$133.2 million, compared to a loss of R$74.8 million in 4Q20. On the same base1, Net Income totaled R$182.6 million, compared to a Net Loss of R$12.3 million.

On January 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing it's subsidiary RioSP (Dutra) - Sistema Rodoviário Rio de Janeiro (RJ) – São Paulo (SP) signed a concession agreement to operate Rodovia BR-116/RJ, Rodovia BR-116/SP, Rodovia BR-101/RJ, and Rodovia BR-101/SP for a term of thirty years.

On January 21, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing the signing of a concession agreement for the Pampulha Airport, whose purpose is the concession of public services for the operation, expansion and maintenance of this asset, for a concession term of 30 years.

On November 29, 2021, the Company communicated the termination of RodoNorte's concession agreement, due to the end of its maturity.

On November 25, 2021, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of approximately R$0.08 per common share on December 15, 2021.