CCR - Results for the 4th Quarter of 2022

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

\ 4Q22 X 4Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic fell by 1,8%. Excluding NovaDutra, RioSP, and RodoNorte, grew by 1% in the period.

The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 143.6% in the period. Excluding the Southern and Central Blocks, the increase was 16.9% in the period.

The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 82.5% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 22.5% in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by 27.9%, with a margin of 32.2% (-19.5 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.6%, with a margin of 61.1% (+3.6 p.p.). Excluding the non-recurring effects and the concessions ended and sold, the Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS) would have totaled R$1.9 billion in 4Q22 and R$7.2 billion in 2022, while Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA would have been R$2.0 billion in 4Q22 and R$7.8 billion in 2022.

Net Loss totaled R$217.1 million, compared to the loss of R$133.2 million reported in in 4Q21. Same-basis1 Net Income totaled R$219.1 million, compared to the 160.7 million reported in 4Q21.

On December 15, 2022, the Company contracted the largest issue of green infrastructure debentures in the Brazilian capital market known to date. The issue will have a sustainable debenture certification, according to the legislation in force, and the proceeds will be invested in low-carbon emission transportation. ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9 raised R$2.5 billion.

On December 27, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed the Agreement for the Sale of Membership Interest from Samm to Luna Fibra, totaling R$245 million, subject to the verification of certain conditions that are common to this type of transaction, including conditions precedent, such as regulatory approvals.

On December 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed Amendment 10, whose purpose is the inclusion of the Tramo 3 operation in Metrô Bahia with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling R$28.4 million, and the implementation and operation of Wi-Fi in the existing stations of lines 1 and 2 with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling R$1.1 million, both of which on the base date of April 2013.