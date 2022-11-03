U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,730.45
    -29.24 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,051.10
    -96.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,388.69
    -136.10 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.65
    -2.48 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.54
    -1.46 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.80
    -18.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.12 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9752
    -0.0067 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1176
    -0.0216 (-1.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2690
    +0.5670 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,230.45
    -465.87 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.61
    -4.06 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

CCSI Combines with Darby Coating Services

·2 min read

Combined business will offer the most comprehensive fleet of pipeline field joint coating equipment, and will be a one-stop-shop for customers

CLEVELAND, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCSI, LLC and Darby Equipment Company, LLC announced that the Darby Coating Services division of Darby Equipment Company will combine with CCSI to form North America's premier provider of pipeline field joint coating equipment, materials, and services. Darby Equipment Company will become a minority partner in CCSI, LLC.

CCSI Logo
CCSI Logo

The business combination will create the largest and most comprehensive fleet of pipeline field joint coating equipment, including multiple types of induction generators, induction heating and fusion bonded epoxy (FBE) flocking rings from 4 to 48 inches, fluid beds, semi-automated blast rings, blast recovery systems, pre-rigged coating transport vehicles, liquid applications, and more, as well as competitive pricing on all related materials. CCSI's customer-focused field service technicians get crews and gear up and running quickly, safely, and efficiently.

Bobby Darby, Vice President of Sales at Darby Equipment Company, said of the business combination, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with CCSI in field joint coating. The CCSI team shares our commitments to quality and customer service, and with this combination our customers will get access to the most complete offering of coating solutions available."

In addition to expanding CCSI's already extensive fleet of FBE coating equipment, the combination with Darby Coating Services extends CCSI's commitment to innovation in field joint coating. "CCSI knows that our customers' priority is to coat pipe quickly, safely, reliably, and at the best possible price. From advanced generator technology to cutting edge liquid application alternatives, we look forward to bringing new field joint coating options to our customers," said CCSI Partner and General Manager Bryan Karasek.

For pipeline construction contractors looking for comprehensive, reliable, and economical field joint coating solutions, they need look no further than CCSI.

About the companies:

CCSI, LLC is North America's premier provider of oil and gas pipeline field joint coating equipment, materials, and services. Originally founded in 1983, the company was later acquired and operated under Aegion Coating Services until 2021. Today, CCSI is again an independent company offering coating solutions for any pipeline project specification, onshore and offshore, from 4 to 48 inches. For more information on CCSI products and services or to request a quote, contact sales@commercialcoating.com or call (832) 710-9430. For media inquiries, please contact media@commercialcoating.com.

Darby Equipment Company, LLC is a leading manufacturer and distributor of pipeline equipment located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company manufactures 6 to 48 inch pipe bending equipment, pipe facing machines, line-up clamps, roller cradles, bending mandrels and other pipeline supplies. For more information, visit www.darbyequip.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccsi-combines-with-darby-coating-services-301668142.html

SOURCE CCSI

Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • Why PayPal, Block, and Coinbase Are Down Ahead of Earnings

    Earnings will be released after the bell, and investors are taking a cautious approach to the quarter.

  • TENX: Agility Required to Unlock Considerable Upside

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Update on Tenax Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will delay the start of its Phase III clinical trials for levosimendan and imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) until 2023, pending funding. The share price has been under pressure for some time and there is insufficient capitalization to

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.

  • Chimera Investment (CIM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Chimera (CIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 1.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?