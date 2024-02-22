CCTC To-Go option offers an online credential option

Feb. 22—GETAWAY — Collins Career Technical Center today announced a new strategic partnership with ed2go, a leading provider of adult online education and part of Cengage Group, to expand online training opportunities across in-demand industries.

Collins To-Go will offer hundreds of affordable online courses through the agreement. Options include allied health field credentials such as Clinical Dental Assisting and Pharmacy Technician and other courses like Human Resources Professionals and Certified Paralegal. The opportunity is perfect for anyone who wants to move to a new career path or local businesses that want to upskill their staff.

"This partnership is a natural fit," said Tim Johnson, director of Adult Education at CCTC. "We understand the value of career training in today's ever-changing job market and the need to provide flexible options for learners to quickly and effectively upskill or reskill to expand their employment opportunities. ed2go has a proven background to help us best meet our communities' learning needs."

Ed2go partners with academic institutions to offer courses aligned with job market demand in fields such as art and design, business, and IT. Programs range from career and certification training to personal and professional development courses that teach transferable and in-demand skills. The fully online model allows students to learn anytime, anywhere. Students have the option for self-paced and instructor-led courses and have opportunities for collaboration with instructors and other learners.

"Through this partnership with Collins Career Technical Center, we're excited to offer residents the opportunity to access quality, flexible online education to improve their career prospects and lives," Bob Batten, general manager of ed2go, said.