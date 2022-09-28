U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.47
    +34.18 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,388.72
    +253.73 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,915.66
    +86.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.39
    +38.88 (+2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.85
    +2.35 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.80
    +26.60 (+1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    +0.31 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9640
    +0.0043 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    -0.2050 (-5.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4450
    -0.3460 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,391.67
    -753.00 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.42
    +13.64 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.16
    +22.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

CCTV Camera Market Is Poised To Reach Approximately USD 31,190 Million, Registering a 13.2% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Use for Surveillance & Monitoring Activities Drives CCTV Market Demand

New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “CCTV Camera Market Research Report: By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Resolution, By Services - Forecast till 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 31,190 Million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 13.2% during the assessment timeframe.

CCTV Camera Market Overview:

The global CCTV camera market is expected to garner substantial revenues. The growing adoption of CCTV cameras across commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructural sectors would support the market growth.

CCTV surveillance is rising across the world, but this has not affected the crime rates. Despite the increasing use of CCTV cameras by law enforcement agencies for video surveillance and monitoring purposes, crime indices in several cities worldwide show a constant uptick. However, CCTV cameras have certainly managed to prevent street crimes or riots in the community, reflecting the need for CCTV surveillance to secure people, facilities, and assets.

Leading players in the global CCTV camera market are-

  • Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

  • CP Plus International (India)

  • FLIR Systems, Inc (US)

  • Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd (China)

  • Sony Corporation (Japan)

  • Digital Watchdog, Inc (US)

  • Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

  • Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China)

  • Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

  • Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8160

Governments in various countries have mandated installing CCTV cameras in residential societies, apartments, and gated communities. Municipalities are increasingly tweaking proposals for CCTV surveillance and installing CCTV cameras all over the city to enhance security. Increasing public participation in road safety and managing pandemic regulation are also proposed worldwide.

The recent pandemic was causal in propelling the demand for higher-resolution cameras. The swift adoption of higher resolution cameras indicates the users' preference for maximum flexibility in their video surveillance systems. With the advances in cloud technologies, business owners are increasingly adopting cloud video surveillance systems. They also prefer to upgrade to new cameras with added features, artificial intelligence, or video analytics.

CCTV Camera Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 31,190 Million

Growth Rate

CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Remote technology on smart phones and increased expansion of home automation devices

Key Market Drivers

Increasing penetration of smart homes

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (149 Pages) on CCTV Camera Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cctv-camera-market-8160

Industry Trends

The increasing awareness about the benefits of security and monitoring solutions is a key driving force behind the growth of the market. The recent COVID-19 outbreak fostered the use of these cameras to manage social distancing and other pandemic-related norms. IP security in video surveillance has created a massive demand for CCTV cameras. The increased adoption of IP surveillance in perimeter security and the rising trend of smart homes boost the market growth.

Additionally, increasing installations of CCTV camera-based surveillance mechanism systems for public security & protection influence market growth. Increasing installations of CCTV cameras with recording facilities covering all sensitive areas by law enforcement agencies propel the market's growth. The increased adoption of CCTV cameras in commercial spaces substantiates market revenues.

On the flip side, low awareness of advanced security solutions is a major factor projected to impede the market growth. Also, privacy and data breach concerns and high costs associated with purchasing and maintaining security cameras are major headwinds for the market's growth. Nevertheless, the increasing uptake of CCTV cameras for surveillance purposes would support market growth throughout the assessment period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/8160

CCTV Camera Market Segments

The CCTV camera market is segmented into products, technologies, resolutions, services, applications, and regions. The product segment comprises dome security, bullet security, PTZ security, thermal security, box security, and other cameras. The technology segment comprises IP security cameras and analog cameras.

The resolution segment comprises HD, Non-HD, digital, and others. The service segment comprises professional, managed, and other services. The application segment comprises residential, commercial, and industrial. The region segment is bifurcated into the MEA, Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest-of-the-world.

CCTV Camera Market Regional Analysis 

North America is a significantly largest region in the global CCTV camera market. The region is witnessing increasing implementations of network-based video surveillance solutions, driving the market demand. Besides, the growing adoption of advanced CCTV cameras in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors across the region boosts the market size. The spurting growth in end-use industries and rising public and personal safety needs substantiate the market growth in the region.

Europe is another rapidly growing market for CCTV cameras. The rising adoption of CCTV cameras for surveillance and monitoring purposes in government establishments due to changing public protection policies boosts the region's market shares. Additionally, the growing uptake of cloud-based surveillance services for indoor and outdoor security measures fosters regional market growth.

The CCTV camera market in the Asia Pacific has evolved as a promising market. Growing infrastructure development projects and the ever-increasing population in the region escalate the market value, requiring surveillance & monitoring technologies. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and the strong presence of CCTV camera & component manufacturers drive the regional market's growth.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/8160

CCTV Camera Market Competitive Analysis 

The highly competitive CCTV camera market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. These companies aggressively target increased participation through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and technology/product launches, expanding their operations and offerings.

CCTV camera manufacturers strive to develop an information-based solution delivering a suite of application offerings for end-use industries' needs. Using time-tested methodologies and best practices, they try to bring together disparate point systems from multiple providers into a security-rich, integrated environment that addresses the safety and security of occupants.

Leading technology companies are increasingly introducing accessories such as plugs & sockets required in CCTV systems to access the IoT ecosystem for smart houses. These devices can be plugged into the power switchboard and interact with the voice-based virtual assistant devices paired with the phone and connect to the Wi-Fi of the house.

For instance, on Sep.10, 2022, Sparsh Technologies (India), a leading provider of camera and security systems, launched its new CCTV camera and security camera. These Systems will be extensively available on the CSC Platform (Common Services Centers, an e-governance services platform in India) and Grameen eStores Mobile App.

Related Reports:

CCTV Market By Camera Type, By Technology, By End User, By Channel, By Country - Forecast to 2030

Healthcare Security Systems Market Research Report: By Type, Surveillance System, Application, End-User -Forecast 2030

Industrial Access Control Market, By Access Type, By Services, By End-User - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukrain

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Apple Stock Slumps on Report It Scrapped Production Hike

    Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor also fall on a report the tech giant is reversing a planned increase in iPhone production. But analysts note that strong demand for high-end models.

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Watch ultra review: It’s bigger, bulkier and, dare we say, better

    If you like the size and striking design, this is an upgrade that’s hard to resist

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • European Drug Makers Say Higher Energy Costs Eating Margins: Report

    Europe's drug makers have warned about stopping manufacturing some cheap generic medicines amid surging electricity costs. The generic drug industry lobby group, Medicines for Europe, representing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Sandoz unit, and Fresenius SE's (OTC: FSNUY) Kabi business, sent a letter to European states' energy and health ministers, asking for measures to relieve the cost burden. According to Medicines for Europe, Generic associations p

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Ec

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Rises as Hurricane Ian Shuts Down Gulf of Mexico Production

    Hurricane Ian is strengthening after entering the Gulf of Mexico yesterday, forcing output to a halt in affected areas.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.