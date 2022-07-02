U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,182.99
    -213.96 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

CCTV+: China's first lady Peng Liyuan visits opera house in Hong Kong

·1 min read

BEIJING, July 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday visited the Xiqu Center in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District, a venue for the art of Chinese traditional theater. 

She watched rehearsals of Cantonese opera performances and a Hong Kong orchestra at the opera house and spoke highly of the performances, calling the show a display of the charm of Chinese culture. 

During her visit, Peng also talked with young volunteers who were making traditional paper artworks. She encouraged Hong Kong's younger generation to have an in-depth understanding of fine traditional Chinese culture and inherit and promote the culture.

Peng together with Xi left Hong Kong Friday after a two-day trip there for a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWiOKkXZM8s

CCTV+
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-chinas-first-lady-peng-liyuan-visits-opera-house-in-hong-kong-301579982.html

CCTV+

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/02/c0742.html

