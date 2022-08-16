U.S. markets closed

CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation

·1 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of cooperation on Monday.

Four shows were released at the launching ceremony, featuring delicacies, tourism, aerial photography and the historic urban area of Macao using the 5G, 4K, 8K and AI technology of the CMG.

An agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs.

The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve collaboration in the holding of sporting events and authorization of competition resources.

The document on the previous round of cooperation was inked in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and has since yielded fruitful results.

Link: https://youtu.be/xD0zQQ1rdag

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-macao-government-cmg-start-new-round-of-cooperation-301606140.html

SOURCE CCTV+

