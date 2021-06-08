U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,216.02
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,515.56
    -114.68 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,862.83
    -18.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,320.00
    +0.83 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +0.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.40
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    -0.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5330
    -0.0360 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4150
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4570
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,621.67
    -4,453.69 (-12.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.23
    -47.64 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.20
    +24.98 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

CCTV+: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention, treatment

·2 min read

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, on Monday addressed via video link the opening of a WHO meeting on "Ending TB deaths among people with HIV: Step up the momentum."

Peng said with joint efforts made by the international community, global prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis has achieved remarkable results over recent years.

China has, step by step, established a cooperative mechanism between prevention and treatment institutions of tuberculosis and AIDS, said Peng. She said that China has consistently controlled AIDS at a low epidemic level, and the incidence rate and mortality rate of tuberculosis have respectively dropped by more than 40 percent and 70 percent in the past 20 years.

These achievements have benefited from the great attention of the Chinese government, the unremitting efforts by medical staff and the endeavors of volunteers, she said.

Peng shared with the participants some touching stories she witnessed during this process.

Peng said major infectious diseases are common challenges faced by the humanity, and it is people's common wish to eliminate the threat of AIDS and tuberculosis.

Peng noted COVID-19 brought more challenges to the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis. She called for united efforts from the international community to protect lives and strive forward.

She also called on people from all walks of life to join hands to enhance the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis, and make efforts to build a global community of health for all.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7EingDo1rk

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-peng-liyuan-calls-for-global-efforts-in-aids-and-tb-prevention-treatment-301308115.html

SOURCE CCTV+

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/08/c8500.html

Recommended Stories

  • Most Coal Plants in Biggest U.S. Grid Are Becoming Money-Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the coal plants that feed the biggest U.S. power grid will soon no longer be economic to run after prices in a key auction plunged to the lowest in 11 years.Of the 44 coal-fired power plants on the grid operated by PJM Interconnection LLC, 32 will be unprofitable in 2023, the first full year that will be affected by results released last week for its capacity auction. That represents 38 gigawatts of capacity out of 47 total gigawatts supplied by coal, and is quadruple the

  • Champion of Key Fed Inflation Gauge Says Policy Shift Is Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- The economist who helped change the way the Federal Reserve assesses long-run inflation expectations says their current level means the central bank needs to start laying the groundwork for shrinking its massive bond-buying program.As head of monetary and financial market analysis at the Fed Board of Governors almost two decades ago, Brian Sack and his colleagues championed the use of a forward measure of inflation expectations to help guide policy. Now director of global economic

  • GE Increases Debt Buyback to $7 Billion in Deleveraging Push

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. is increasing the size of a previously announced tender offer as the company continues to clean up its debt-laden balance sheet.GE is now looking to buy back $7 billion of bonds, up from as much as $4.865 billion when the transaction was announced last month, according to a statement Tuesday. The increase targets three sets of GE Capital notes and four at the parent level.The move advances Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s push to slash GE’s bloated debt lo

  • Activist Cevian takes Aviva stake, seeks 5 billion stg capital return

    LONDON (Reuters) -Activist investor Cevian Capital said Aviva should return 5 billion pounds ($7.08 billion) of excess capital in 2022 after revealing it has built up a near 5% stake in the British insurer, putting new CEO Amanda Blanc under pressure to accelerate changes. Aviva, which has sold eight businesses since the appointment of Blanc as CEO in July 2020, said last month it had raised 7.5 billion pounds from disposals and planned to return money to shareholders, without putting a figure on it. "Aviva has been poorly managed for many years, and its high-quality core businesses have been held back by high costs and a series of bad strategic decisions," Christer Gardell, managing partner and co-founder of Cevian said in a statement.

  • Exclusive: China tells PetroChina to stop trading off oil quotas with teapots

    Chinese authorities have ordered a unit of state-run PetroChina to stop trading off crude oil import quotas with local refineries as part of a crackdown on excessive fuel production, a move that could cut the country's crude imports by 3%, sources said. Beijing has stepped up scrutiny of crude oil quota use and imports by state and private firms this year to ease a fuel surplus that has weighed on the sector's profits and led to excess emissions that have undermined China's climate goals, said five industry sources with knowledge of the matter. PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd is a major crude oil supplier to China's independent refineries.

  • Bitcoin's slump opens the door to a tax loophole every investor needs to know

    Here's how to transform your crypto losses into savings.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • Bosch opens German chip plant, its biggest-ever investment

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Robert Bosch opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip plant in Germany on Monday, a record investment by the leading automotive supplier as it stakes a claim to equipping the latest electric and self-driving cars. The plant, located in a semiconductor hub near Dresden, opens as the automotive industry battles a global chip shortage, and will increase Bosch's ability to serve carmakers directly, relying less on third-party manufacturers. Addressing an online opening ceremony, Chancellor Angela Merkel said semiconductor shortages were hampering Germany's economic recovery, and that it was important to strengthen resilience against external supply disruptions.

  • Analysis: Big countries' tax deal to reveal rift in Europe

    A global deal on corporate tax looks set to bring to a climax a deep-seated European Union battle, pitting large members Germany, France and Italy against Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Although the smaller EU partners at the centre of a years-long struggle over their favourable tax regimes, welcomed the Group of Seven deal on June 5. The European Commission, the EU's executive, has long struggled to get agreement within the bloc on a common approach to taxation, a freedom which has been jealously guarded by all its 27 members, both large and small.

  • Ethereum and XRP Looking More Attractive as Investors Rush to Exit Bitcoin Funds

    Investors redeemed a net $141 million during the seven days through June 4, the highest weekly total on record, according to CoinShares.

  • Bitcoin Suffers Steepest Drop in 10 Days as US Monetary Policy Causes ‘Short-Term Jitters’

    Bitcoin continues its descent amid whispers of U.S. Federal Reserve tapering economic stimulus and China's ongoing pressure on crypto miners.

  • Mortgage Surge Pushes Canada Consumer Debt to $1.7 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in mortgage borrowing is pushing consumer debt loads higher in Canada despite falling credit card use, as households plow more money into their homes while spending less on everything else.New mortgage borrowing rose 41% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2020, when the pandemic began, according to a release Tuesday from consumer credit reporting firm Equifax Inc. The average limit on new mortgages -- the amount for which borrowers were approved -- jumped

  • Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

  • Tesla Executive and Top Musk Lieutenant Has Left the Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has parted ways with Jerome Guillen, a 10-year veteran who most recently served as president of heavy trucking and was one of four top executives running the company alongside Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.Guillen left the company June 3, according to a regulatory filing. He was a top lieutenant to Musk and played a key role in ramping up Model 3 production in 2018. The executive previously served as president of Tesla’s automotive business and was named head of hea

  • Mark Cuban-backed banking app Dave to go public in $4 billion SPAC merger

    Launched in 2017, Dave is an app used to help Americans avoid billions of dollars in overdraft fees charged by traditional banks. Financial services startup Chime has also held preliminary talks with investment banks about launching a stock market flotation, which could value it at more than $30 billion, Reuters reported in March. The deal with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc, includes a $210 million investment led by Tiger Global Management, with additional participation from Wellington Management and Corbin Capital Partners.

  • Stocks Pop in After-Hours as Traders Eye Oil and Inflation

    Stocks finished the trading day mixed, but there are some dramatic moves happening in the after-hours.

  • BlackRock ETF Doubles in Days to $2 Billion on Commodities Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Over six and a half years, a BlackRock Inc. commodity fund never came close to $1 billion in assets.Yet over two days in late May, the ETF more than doubled to $2 billion -- and it’s already added another $120 million in June.The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy exchange-traded fund (ticker COMT) is one of many raw-materials products enjoying a boom as investors ride an economic recovery from the coronavirus.Funds tracking specific sectors including energy, industrials

  • SoftBank Seeks $7.5 Billion Loan Secured by Planned Arm Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. is in talks with banks for a loan of about $7.5 billion tied to the Japanese conglomerate’s planned sale of Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Mizuho Bank Ltd. is coordinating the deal, said the people, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. The proceeds would provide investment funds for SoftBank’s Vision Fund operation, and the collateral would be receivables from the cash portion of the pr

  • Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday on profit taking and a stronger U.S. dollar, but overall optimism about recovering demand kept a floor under prices. Brent crude was down 37 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.12 a barrel by 1335 GMT, after declining 0.6% on Monday. "A previous price surge that was probably premature, coupled with a stronger U.S. dollar and a correction on the stock markets, are weighing on oil prices," Commerzbank said.

  • ECB Is Aligning With Fed in Double Act to Keep Stimulus Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.European Central Bank policy makers have all the evidence they need to keep in place their ultra-loose monetary stimulus when they meet on Thursday, thanks in part to their opposite numbers at the Federal Reserve.Despite a faster U.S. economic rebound from the pandemic and far higher inflation than in the euro zone, Fed officials have signaled they won’t slow bond buying at their own de