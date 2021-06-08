U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.76
    +3.24 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,623.84
    -6.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,915.64
    +33.92 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,334.73
    +15.55 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.66
    +0.43 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.70
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    -0.28 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2180
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    -0.0390 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4147
    -0.0034 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4960
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,137.46
    -3,552.82 (-9.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.81
    -29.05 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus: 'How to invest in crypto and ESG during the volatile summer doldrums'

Keith Bliss joins Jared Blikre to identify opportunities in this unique market environment on Wednesday, 6/9 at 2PM EDT

CCTV+: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention, treatment

·1 min read

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a goodwill ambassador of the World Health Organization (WHO) for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, on Monday addressed via video link the opening of a WHO meeting on "Ending TB deaths among people with HIV: Step up the momentum."

Peng said with joint efforts made by the international community, global prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis has achieved remarkable results over recent years.

China has, step by step, established a cooperative mechanism between prevention and treatment institutions of tuberculosis and AIDS, said Peng. She said that China has consistently controlled AIDS at a low epidemic level, and the incidence rate and mortality rate of tuberculosis have respectively dropped by more than 40 percent and 70 percent in the past 20 years.

These achievements have benefited from the great attention of the Chinese government, the unremitting efforts by medical staff and the endeavors of volunteers, she said.

Peng shared with the participants some touching stories she witnessed during this process.

Peng said major infectious diseases are common challenges faced by the humanity, and it is people's common wish to eliminate the threat of AIDS and tuberculosis.

Peng noted COVID-19 brought more challenges to the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis. She called for united efforts from the international community to protect lives and strive forward.

She also called on people from all walks of life to join hands to enhance the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis, and make efforts to build a global community of health for all.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7EingDo1rk

SOURCE CCTV+

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Givan, 39, set to be Northern Ireland's new leader

    A 39-year-old lawmaker is set to become Northern Ireland's youngest first minister, replacing the politician from the same party who had been in the post since 2015 and through the Brexit dramas of the past few years. Paul Givan, a former communities minister,, was nominated for the top job in the Northern Ireland Assembly by the recently elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party. The new DUP leader, Edwin Poots, unveiled his team on Tuesday.

  • CISA launches platform to let hackers report security bugs to US federal agencies

    The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has launched a vulnerability disclosure program allowing ethical hackers to report security flaws to federal agencies. The platform, launched with the help of cybersecurity companies Bugcrowd and Endyna, will allow civilian federal agencies to receive, triage and fix security vulnerabilities from the wider security community. The move to launch the platform comes less than a year after the federal cybersecurity agency, better known as CISA, directed the civilian federal agencies that it oversees to develop and publish their own vulnerability disclosure policies.

  • Target Stock Gains Another Bull

    Analyst raised his rating on Target (ticker: TGT) to Buy from Neutral and his price target to $265 from $210. Although the shares have already risen by 33% so far in 2021, he believes that “as the market continues to see that Target has been structurally improved, its shares will rally further.” Target stock is up 1.9%, at $235.21, in recent trading.

  • Blendoor data lets you know if companies are living up to diversity pledges

    Blendoor founder and CEO Stephanie Lampkin says that when she launched the company, it was more focused on finding qualified diverse candidates by mitigating unconscious bias in the hiring process. As the company directed its efforts in this direction, however, Lampkin says that it quickly became apparent that the public positioning of a company, and how it directed its hiring resources, were often two different things, and she decided to switch focus. "So we decided to create an index, a credit score, and we pulled in a ton of data from their diversity reports, their EEO One forms if they publish them and all of this buzz around different pledges and investments and partnerships, etc.," Lampkin told me.

  • Croatia's Gideon Brothers raises $31M for its 3D vision-enabled autonomous warehouse robots

    Proving that Central and Eastern Europe remains a powerhouse of hardware engineering matched with software, Gideon Brothers (GB), a Zagreb, Croatia-based robotics and AI startup, has raised a $31 million Series A round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), the venture and growth arm of Koch Industries Inc., with participation from DB Schenker, Prologis Ventures, and Rite-Hite. The round also includes participation from several of Gideon Brothers' existing backers: Taavet Hinrikus (co-founder of TransferWise), Pentland Ventures, Peaksjah, HCVC (Hardware Club), Ivan Topčić, Nenad Bakić, and Luca Ascani.

  • Group of EU states push back on using green finance rules in public spending

    The European Union's planned rulebook for green investments faced fresh pushback this week, with seven countries questioning its use in public spending, while green groups sought to delay approval of the rules. The EU in April published the first part of its sustainable finance "taxonomy", a list of economic activities and the detailed climate-related criteria they must meet to be labelled as a green investment. From 2022, providers of financial products must disclose which investments comply, to help make truly green ones more visible and attractive to investors.

  • Missing 10-year-old body’s found on beach in double drowning at Gulf, Texas cops say

    “I cant seem to get his face out of my head,” wrote a woman who tried to rescue the boy.

  • UN court upholds Bosnian Serb commander's conviction for genocide, war crimes

    A court of United Nations appeals judges on Tuesday upheld Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladić's conviction and life sentence for genocide and war crimes committed during Bosnia and Herzegovina's 1992–95 war.Why it matters: Mladić was known as the "Butcher of Bosnia" for commanding troops responsible for the Srebrenica massacre and other atrocities in Bosnia, where around 100,000 people were killed and more than 2 million displaced during the war.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Boeing's MQ-25 Navy Drone Marks Aviation Milestone

    A Boeing MQ-25 Stingray drone successfully refueled a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, the first time a UAV has refueled another plane.

  • Peru election: Pedro Castillo gains last-minute lead

    With almost all the votes counted, the left-wing candidate overtakes right-winger Keiko Fujimori.

  • Boeing delivers 10 737 MAXs, fewer 787s, in May

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 10 737 MAX jets in May compared with four a month earlier, as the U.S. planemaker works past an electrical issue that cut off a key source of cash earlier this year. Chicago-based Boeing said it delivered a total of 17 airplanes to carriers in May, bringing the delivery total for the first five months of the year to 111 aircraft, the latest company data released on Tuesday shows. In addition to the 10 737 MAX jets, Boeing said it delivered two 787 Dreamliners to airlines in May. Deliveries of the jet were temporarily halted as the Federal Aviation Administration reviewed further analysis and data over production-related flaws.

  • Most Americans think it’s a bad time to buy a home — but there’s one reason they’re still willing to take the plunge

    A new report from Fannie Mae (FNMA) found that only 35% of consumers believe it is a good time to buy a home, representing a record low since the mortgage giant began its survey in 2010. “Consumers appear to be acutely aware of higher home prices and the low supply of homes, the two reasons cited most frequently for that particular sentiment,” Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae chief economist and senior vice president, said in the report. “The already rushed pace of home buying in the face of limited supply and sky-high demand that has characterized the market since last summer has only intensified with the onset of this year’s busy spring home shopping season,” the Zillow report noted.

  • Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk

    British fund manager Ruffer Investment Management exited its bitcoin bet in April with a $1.1 billion profit amid worries over risk after quick gains in the cryptocurrency's price, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday. Ruffer made its bitcoin bet in November, in what was then one of the largest signals of rising institutional interest in the digital currency. "Long term, we remain interested in digital assets and the role they can play in real wealth preservation," the spokesperson said.

  • Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

    Anti-poverty campaigners on Monday criticised a deal reached by seven wealthy countries to impose a minimum tax on multinational companies, saying it would benefit rich nations at the expense of the poor. Finance Ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back the creation of a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, aiming to squeeze more money out of multinationals such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. Oxfam and Eurodad, a network of development agencies, said the new regime would entitle big companies' home countries, often in the United States or Europe, to a larger share of the tax, leaving little for poor states where multinationals also operate.

  • Tesla Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, GameStop Rise

    JJ Kinahan, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why more investors are buying meme stocks this year and the potential risks of buying GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

  • MicroStrategy Is Selling Corporate Bonds to Buy Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. is borrowing $400 million to buy more Bitcoin while also writing down the value of its existing holdings. It’s the first-ever junk bond sale used for financing purchases of the volatile cryptocurrency.The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based enterprise software company said in a filing Monday that the senior secured notes will be available to qualified institutional buyers. The private placement is $23 million higher than the company’s entire operating cash flow since

  • Flipkart Is in Talks to Raise $3 Billion From SoftBank, Sovereign Wealth Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant controlled by Walmart Inc., is in talks to raise at least $3 billion from investors including SoftBank Group Corp. and several sovereign wealth funds, according to people familiar with the matter.The startup is targeting a valuation of about $40 billion and is in discussions with Singapore’s GIC Pte., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions are

  • Oman Is Planning a Second Debt Sale in 2021 With Dollar Sukuk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oman picked banks including Citigroup Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc for its second Islamic bond offering this year, taking advantage of demand among investors hungry for higher yields and impressed by the Gulf Arab state’s economic overhaul.Citigroup, Gulf International Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank ABC and Bank Muscat will arrange an investor call on Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.A year after the sultanate’s bonds approached distressed territory a

  • KKR's Independence, Contango to merge in $5.7 billion oil and gas deal

    (Reuters) -KKR & Co's Independence Energy LLC and Contango Oil & Gas Co will merge in an all-stock deal to create a consolidation-focused oil and gas company with an enterprise value of about $5.7 billion. Deal-making in the sector has been on the rise as a vaccination-led recovery in demand has boosted oil and gas prices after one of the worst energy downturns in history. Contango's shares jumped 15% to $6.47, while KKR shares traded flat in early trading.

  • Saudi Aramco Hires Banks for Debut Dollar Islamic Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest energy company, hired advisers including Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for its first dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale.The state-controlled company may offer three tranches of notes due in three, five and 10 years, according to a person familiar with the matter. Islamic bonds, or sukuk, comply with the religion’s teachings, including its ban on interest.The firm is raising cash to help fund its commitment to pay out $75 billion in