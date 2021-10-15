U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,934.00
    +150.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.00
    +45.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.60
    +8.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -15.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    -1.96 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0081 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3080
    +0.6310 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,310.16
    +1,286.93 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,404.14
    +28.92 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.93
    +11.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

CCTV+: Respecting, caring elderly a top priority for Xi

·2 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to elderly people's wellbeing and showed that respecting and caring the elderly is a top priority for him.

Xi has showed care and respect for elderly people on many occasions, and many of such moments have been caught on camera.

At a ceremony to award national ethical role models and pioneers on Nov 17, 2017, Xi warmly invited two elderly awardees, Huang Xuhua and Huang Dafa, to sit next to him for group photos.

At a national conference on the work of veterans' affairs on July 26, 2019, Xi extended cordial greetings to the 94-year-old war veteran Zhang Fuqing.

When meeting with national ethical role models and nominees in 2013, Xi paid honor to 97-year-old Gong Quanzhen, who returned rural home with her husband in the 1950s and devoted her life to improving education of youth in rural areas.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has visited villages, local communities, and elderly-care institutions on a regular basis, reaching out to local seniors he has always cared about.

"China will pay greater attention to the cause of elderly care while making greater efforts on this work, so my visit here is also a manifestation of how much the CPC Central Committee values the cause of elderly care," he said during a visit to the Beijing-based Sijiqing Home for the Elderly on Dec. 28, 2013.

Xi has also committed to leading greater efforts to ensure a happy life for the elderly on various occasions.

"Ensuring that people live a happy life in their twilight years is an important aspect of satisfying the people's desire for a better life. All the elderly should be looked after properly including helping them keep fit. So your job is quite meaningful. I find the elderly here are all very happy," Xi said when visiting a nursery for the elderly at a community center in Hongkou District, Shanghai on Nov 6, 2018.

"It is a traditional virtue for the Chinese nation to respect the elderly, which we should promote. A strong atmosphere of respecting the elderly should be formed, which should become a social norm," said Xi during his visit to Sijiqing Home for the Elderly.

Link: https://youtu.be/gTRMOIkVppE

SOURCE CCTV+

Recommended Stories

  • With latest mission, China renews space cooperation vow

    Shortly ahead of sending a new three-person crew to its space station, China on Friday renewed its commitment to international cooperation in the peaceful use of space. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said sending humans into space was a “common cause of mankind,” and China would “continue to extend the depth and breadth of international cooperation and exchanges” in crewed spaceflight and “make positive contributions to the exploration of the mysteries of the universe.” China is to send two men and one woman to spend six months aboard the Tianhe core module of its space station, with liftoff from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China scheduled for shortly after midnight Saturday.

  • India reopens for foreign tourists as virus infections ebb

    India reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists traveling on chartered flights on Friday in the latest easing of its coronavirus restrictions as infection numbers decline. Foreign tourists on regular flights will be able to enter India starting Nov. 15. It is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists to enter the country since March 2020 when it imposed its first nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

  • Deere Workers Just Went on Strike. Here’s What They Want.

    Employees earlier this week rejected a new, six-year collective bargaining agreement, which included immediate pay raises of 5% to 6%.

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Former Boeing test pilot indicted for fraud in connection with 737 Max crashes

    A federal grand jury in Texas indicted former Chief Technical Pilot Mark Forkner Thursday, on allegations that he provided “materially false, inaccurate and incomplete” information during the FAA’s safety review and certification of the Renton-made plane.

  • Deere Workers Go on Strike as UAW, Company Fail to Reach Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thousands of workers at Deere & Co., the world’s biggest farm machinery maker, began picketing Thursday for the first time in more than three decades to demand better pay as the company heads for its most profitable year ever. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i

  • Billionaire Trashes ‘Tattooed’ Judge Who Found Him Guilty in Neighbor Feud

    REUTERS/Lucy NicholsonEarlier this year, after Judge Kimberly Knill issued a restraining order against billionaire Bill Gross for harassing his neighbor, he bad-mouthed her in an open letter, calling her a “bona fide ‘hanging judge’ at the shore.” It was a questionable strategy because nine months later he landed back in her Orange County courtroom. That time she sentenced Gross and his wife to five days in jail. (They likely won’t serve the time.)Now, the “Bond King” is badmouthing her again.In

  • Moscow says it is first to launch large-scale metro facial ID payment system

    Moscow's sprawling metro network on Friday launched a fare payment system using facial recognition technology at its more than 240 stations, an initiative the authorities said was the first of its kind in the world. Moscow, a city of 12.7 million, has one of the world's largest video-surveillance systems. It has used facial recognition technology to enforce COVID-19 quarantines, and protesters attending political rallies have also said police have used it to make preventive arrests and detentions.

  • United Airlines’ Vaccine Mandate Program Is Limited by Court

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal judge barred United Airlines Holdings Inc. from placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave, as part of its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program for employees. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresU.

  • Fox News Mocked After Desperately Trying To Resurrect Its War On Christmas

    Halloween is still weeks away, but the right-wing network is going full War on Christmas already.

  • Father arrested after toddler shoots mother during Zoom call with gun found in Paw Patrol backpack

    The father of a two-year-old boy in Florida who investigators say fatally shot his mother in the head in August was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm, local police announced Tuesday.

  • Former top Boeing pilot indicted for "scheming to defraud" airline customers

    A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a former top Boeing pilot who is accused of deceiving the Federal Aviation Administration when the company sought the regulator’s approval for its 737 MAX plane.Why it matters: A malfunction with the jet's flight control software, known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), had a hand to play in two crashes that killed 346 people. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCont

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Fertility rate falls to 1.5 children per woman – the lowest level since records began

    The fertility rate has fallen to its lowest level since records began in 1938, government figures have revealed, with an average rate of 1.5 children per woman.

  • San Francisco homeless man dies after being lit on fire while sleeping

    A homeless man in San Francisco died of his injuries after he was set on fire while in his sleeping bag, authorities said Wednesday.

  • 100,000 workers take action as 'Striketober' hits the US

    Staff at tractor maker John Deere walked out on Thursday, with other sectors to follow soon.

  • Man sentenced to death for setting ex-wife on fire during livestream

    The victim, a mother of two children, was a popular vlogger known for her upbeat posts on rural life.

  • Why Many Black Americans Changed Their Minds About COVID Shots

    TUSKEGEE, Ala. — By the time vaccines for the coronavirus were introduced late last year, the pandemic had taken two of Lucenia Williams Dunn’s close friends. Still, Dunn, a former mayor of Tuskegee, contemplated for months whether to be inoculated. It was a complicated consideration, framed by the government’s botched response to the pandemic, its disproportionate toll on Black communities and an infamous 40-year government experiment for which her hometown is often associated. “I thought about

  • 'It's not even close to parity': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says government must do more for racial equity

    Jamie Dimon believes banks have a major role to play with diversity, equity and inclusion but also said the private sector could use an assist from the government.

  • Family of 2 Missouri men killed over firewood disgusted after no charges filed

    Family members of two men killed in a double shooting in Parkville are expressing their disgust after a grand jury declined to charge a man.