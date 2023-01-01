U.S. markets closed

CCTV+: Today's China brims with vigor, vitality, resilience: Xi

·3 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Saturday said today's China is a country full of vigor, vitality and resilience with dreams coming true thanks to persistent efforts of one generation after another.

Xi made the remarks while delivering an address to extend his best wishes to all the 1.4 billion Chinese people on the New Year's Eve.

"Today's China is a country where dreams become reality. The Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games concluded in a resounding success. Chinese winter sports athletes gave their all and achieved extraordinary results. Shenzhou-13, Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 soared into the heavens. China's space station was fully completed and our 'home in space' is roving in the deep-blue sky. The people's armed forces marked the 95th birthday and all service members are marching confidently on the great journey of building a strong military. China's third aircraft carrier Fujian was launched. C919, China's first large passenger aircraft, was delivered. And the Baihetan hydropower station went into full operation... None of these achievements would have been possible without the sweat and toil of the numerous Chinese people. Sparks of talent are coming together, and they are the strength of China!" he said.

"Today's China is a country brimming with vigor and vitality. Various pilot free trade zones and the Hainan Free Trade Port are booming, innovations are gushing out in the coastal areas, development is picking up pace in the central and western regions, the momentum for revitalization is building in the northeast, and there is greater development and affluence in the border regions. The Chinese economy enjoys strong resilience, tremendous potential and great vitality. The fundamentals sustaining its long-term growth have remained strong. As long as we stay confident and strive for progress while maintaining stability, we will realize the goals we have set. On my visit to Hong Kong earlier this year, I was deeply glad to see that Hong Kong has restored order and is set to thrive again. With determined implementation of One Country, Two Systems, Hong Kong and Macao will surely enjoy long-term prosperity and stability," he said.

"Today's China is a country that keeps to its national character. In the course of 2022, we encountered various natural disasters including earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires, and experienced some workplace accidents. Amid those disconcerting and heartbreaking scenes, there have emerged numerous touching stories of people sticking together in face of adversity or even sacrificing their lives to help others in distress. Those heroic deeds will be forever etched in our memories. At every turn of the year, we always think of the great character of resilience that the Chinese nation has carried forward through millennia. It gives us still greater confidence as we continue our way forward," he said.

"Today's China is a country closely linked with the world. Over the past year, I have hosted quite a few friends, both old and new, in Beijing; I have also traveled abroad to communicate China's propositions to the world. Changes unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace, and the world is not yet a tranquil place. We cherish peace and development and value friends and partners as we have always done. We stand firm on the right side of history and on the side of human progress. We work hard to contribute China's wisdom and solutions to the cause of peace and development for all humanity," he said.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UVo0FrBjJHM

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-todays-china-brims-with-vigor-vitality-resilience-xi-301711686.html

SOURCE CCTV+

