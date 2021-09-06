U.S. markets closed

CCTV+: Xi calls on young officials to enhance loyalty, competency for important tasks

·2 min read

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on young officials to firm up their ideals, stay loyal to the Party, seek truth from facts, shoulder responsibilities, and strive to become the backbone of a society trusted by the Party and people with important tasks.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the opening of a training session for young and middle-aged officials at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, also known as the National Academy of Governance.

The CPC has always been a political party holding lofty ideals and indomitable conviction, Xi said, adding that the ideals and conviction refer to the belief in Marxism, the great ideal of Communism and a shared ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

He said staying loyal to the Party is the best demonstration of the ideals and conviction, stressing that such loyalty has a clear gauge in peaceful times -- upholding the Party's leadership and resolutely safeguarding the authority of the Party Central Committee as well as the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

Stressing reality-based solutions, Xi encouraged young officials to work at the primary level to learn about both advantages and disadvantages, while absorbing both praise and criticism, so that they can gain a thorough understanding of the real situation.

Xi underlined fulfilling duties and shouldering responsibilities as what gives value to officials.

Upholding principles is an important character trait of communists, and a crucial standard to evaluate an official's competence, Xi said, adding that all Party officials should be fair and just in performing duties and leave no place for pursuing personal interests in their work.

Warning of the significantly increased risks and challenges as the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period, Xi told young officials to "cast away illusions and dare to struggle."

"Communists should have character, integrity, and courage so that we'll never be taken in by fallacies, never tremble in the face of danger, and never be spineless cowards," he said.

Xi urged young officials to revere the Party, the people, the law and discipline, and always put the Party and the people at the center of their hearts.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vT1AeD9oKkI

SOURCE CCTV+

