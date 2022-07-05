U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

CCTV+: Xi: China ready to promote more robust, greener and healthier global development

·1 min read

BEIJING, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is ready to work with countries around the world to promote more robust, greener and healthier global development, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory letter to a forum on global development held in Beijing on Monday.

The world is facing drastic changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, and the global economic recovery is weak and sluggish, Xi said.

The development gap between the North and the South is widening, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and changes, he said, adding that promoting global development has become a major subject faced by mankind.

Therefore, China proposed the Global Development Initiative, Xi said. China is ready to make joint efforts with countries around the world to follow a people-centered approach, stay committed to benefits for all, and prioritize development on the international agenda, said the Chinese president.

He stressed China's readiness to work with other countries in promoting innovation-driven development and harmony between man and nature, accelerating the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and pursuing more robust, greener and healthier global development.

The Global Development Initiative was put forward by the Chinese president in September last year at the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The forum, named "Global Development: Common Mission and Contributions" Think Tank and Media Forum, was held by the State Council Information Office, co-hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Development Research Center of the State Council and the China Media Group.

Link: https://youtu.be/wCor-gxxSn8

SOURCE CCTV+

