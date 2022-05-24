U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,883.39
    -90.36 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,419.35
    -460.89 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,136.31
    -398.96 (-3.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.91
    -51.85 (-2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.56
    +0.27 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.40
    +17.60 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.37 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7240
    -0.1350 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2515
    -0.0073 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5420
    -1.3460 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,992.21
    -1,407.64 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.75
    -9.08 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.90
    -21.54 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

CCTV+: Xi inherits father's down-to-earth approach to serve people wholeheartedly

·2 min read

BEIJING, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has been influenced much by his father in the governance philosophy of taking a down-to-earth approach to wholeheartedly serve the people.

His father, Xi Zhongxun, was among the first generation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) central leaders. Xi Jinping often evoked the wisdom imparted to him by his father.

During the Agrarian Revolutionary War (1927-1937), Xi Zhongxun joined the construction of the Shaanxi-Gansu Revolutionary Base Area.

During six years' work at the Guanzhong area of Shaanxi Province, Xi Zhongxun insisted on working for the people and was awarded as an honorable leader of the people in 1942 by the Party.

In 1943, Xi Zhongxun became the Party chief of Suide.

When China began its reform and opening up in 1978, Xi Zhongxun served as the Party chief of the southern province of Guangdong.

During one summer, Xi Zhongxun visited 23 counties in the scorching heat to familiarize himself with the local situation.

Inheriting his father's down-to-earth approach, Xi Jinping went to Liangjiahe Village of Shaanxi Province in 1969. Xi spent 2,400 days in the small village.

In 1975, Xi was admitted to the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing. After graduation, he first worked at the general office of the Central Military Commission before moving to Zhengding, a county in northern Hebei Province, in 1982.

Xi visited all the villages in Zhengding during his tenure of Party committee chief in the county in the 1980s.

After Zhengding, Xi's political career took him to the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang and the metropolis of Shanghai.

In Ningde of Fujian, he visited nine counties within the first three months as secretary of the CPC Ningde Prefectural Committee, and traveled to most townships later on.

In 2007, Xi returned to Beijing to sit on the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and later became China's vice president.

At the age of 59, Xi was elevated to the Party's most senior post in November 2012.

Xi Jinping visited China's 14 contiguous areas of extreme poverty and made more than 50 inspections over the poverty alleviation work after becoming general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012.

Link: https://youtu.be/YRsp8WBad2A

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-xi-inherits-fathers-down-to-earth-approach-to-serve-people-wholeheartedly-301554014.html

SOURCE CCTV+

Recommended Stories

  • Navalny rips Putin over ‘stupid war’

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday slammed the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, using a brief appearance in court to cast the Russian leader as a madman and call the war in Ukraine a “stupid” offensive that the country was losing. Navalny lost an appeal at a Moscow court to overturn a nine-year…

  • U.N. secretary-general to graduating seniors: 'Don't work for climate-wreckers'

    U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres offered some strong opinions to the graduating class of Seton Hall University on Tuesday morning when he spoke at its commencement: “Don’t work for climate-wreckers.”

  • UN aims to transfer 6,750 Ethiopians trapped in Yemen war

    The U.N. migration agency said Tuesday it aims to help transfer at least 6,750 Ethiopian migrants from war-torn Yemen to their home country in the coming months. The International Organization for Migration said it has transferred more than 600 migrants, including 60 unaccompanied children, to Ethiopia on three flights so far this year. More flights were planned between Yemen’s southern port city of Aden and the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, it added.

  • In West Bank, Turkish FM pledges support for Palestinians

    Turkey's foreign minister said Tuesday that improved ties with Israel will not come at the expense of its commitment to supporting the Palestinians and the two-state solution to the conflict. Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke in the Palestinian administrative headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank during a joint press conference with his Palestinian counterpart, Riad Malki. Cavusoglu's meeting with Palestinian officials comes a day before he makes a landmark visit to Israel.

  • Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist's death

    Federal agents believe murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong may have changed her appearance

  • EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

    Health authorities in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia have identified more than 100 cases of monkeypox in recent days. Officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the rare disease appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa, where monkeypox is endemic. WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

  • Sherrod Brown, Jim Jordan, John Kasich among Ohioans hit by sanctions, barred from Russia

    Twenty-one public figures from Ohio are among 900-plus included in the new Russia travel ban, issued in retaliation over the U.S. role in Ukraine.

  • Man with gunshot wound walks into Northeast El Paso police station

    The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit.

  • Rising Inflation, Not Interest Rates Primary Concern for Homebuyers as Anxiety About Market Runs Hot

    Are Canadians worried about rising interest rates affecting their ability to enter the housing market? What about inflation?

  • Russia-Ukraine war marks 3rd month: What's happened and what's next?

    It has been three months since Russia began its brutal invasion of Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “special military operation” in order to “de-Nazify” its neighbor. Putin claimed he wanted to “protect” people in the Russian-backed separatist region of Donbas in eastern Ukraine who, the Kremlin leader said, “for eight years now, had been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime.”

  • Elon Musk Promises a Big Surprise for the Midterm Elections

    Elon Musk is an unconventional CEO. The chief executive of Tesla recently decided that meddling in political affairs was no longer taboo. The billionaire has thus redefined the CEO's role just as governments -- think Florida, with Disney and the "Don't Say Gay" bill -- are trying to force companies to remain neutral on social issues and concern themselves mainly with their products and services.

  • After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

    When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.

  • Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

    When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court's police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment, overseeing an unprecedented breach of Supreme Court secrecy, the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley, 53, described the former Army colonel and military lawyer as possessing the right temperament for a highly charged leak investigation: smart, private, apolitical and unlikely to be intimidated.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Putin 16 miles from encircling elite Ukrainian unit in major Donbas victory

    Henry Kissinger: Ukraine must give Russia territory New satellite images show Russia stealing Ukraine's grain Assassins tried to kill Putin two months ago Russian counsellor to UN quits over Ukraine invasion Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Markets: ‘I am very concerned’ rally won’t persist long term, financial advisor says

    Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski weighs in on today's market action and explains why he's not bullish on the stocks continuing to bounce back.

  • Assassins tried to kill Putin two months ago

    Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt shortly after his invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv’s top military intelligence official said.

  • Trump Shares Post Suggesting 'Civil War'

    "Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now?" GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said of the incendiary post.

  • Google Maps workers say they can’t afford to return to the office

    Citing low pay and high fuel prices, employees of the third-party supplier petition for same flexibility to work from home as Google staff ahead of June 6 deadline.

  • Ruble Rally Powers Ahead Even After Capital Controls Dialed Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s currency extended a rally that’s taken it to the strongest level versus the dollar in four years, prompting a warning from one of President Vladimir Putin’s staunchest allies that the gains may be overdone. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapStocks Slump Amid Economic Data, Snap’s Warning: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on

  • Facing drop in applicants, NKY police departments look to federal program for recruits

    Covington police are the latest to join a federal program creating a pipeline for military personnel to enter law enforcement as their next career.