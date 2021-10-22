U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,514.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,404.50
    -74.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.10
    +6.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.23
    -0.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0500
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,161.58
    -1,853.72 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.39
    -32.26 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,927.44
    +218.86 (+0.76%)
     

CCTV+: Xi inspects ecological conservation work at Yellow River estuary

·1 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the ecological conservation work at the estuary of the Yellow River in the city of Dongying during his inspection tour in east China's Shandong Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the Yellow River estuary wharf, the Yellow River Delta Ecological Monitoring Center, and the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, checked upon the status of the Yellow River and the ecological environment of the Yellow River Delta on site, while being briefed on the work of conserving the ecology and driving high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

The Yellow River originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in the western region of China and runs through the Loess Plateau in north China. The Yellow River, meandering over 5,000 km from west to east, is the second-longest river in China. It is called the "mother river" of the Chinese nation, as the river basin has nurtured the Chinese civilization since ancient times.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j07GiI9VoK0

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-xi-inspects-ecological-conservation-work-at-yellow-river-estuary-301406402.html

SOURCE CCTV+

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/21/c7105.html

Recommended Stories

  • Libya conference aims to salvage planned December elections

    Libya is hosting an international conference aimed at resolving the country's thorniest issues ahead of general elections planned for December. According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, several contentious issues are on the table, including maintaining the country's ceasefire, uniting the country's many armed groups under a single security body, and the withdrawal of foreign fighters. Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Surging Today

    After falling yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are roaring back today as the pessimism that plagued the fuel cell specialist's stock on Wednesday seems to be waning. The catalyst for today's movement appears to be news that the company is progressing in its plans to develop a green hydrogen production facility in its home state of New York. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday, shares of Plug Power were up 5.7%.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is 57% off its high price of more than $73 this year. Let's take a closer look at Plug Power's recent performance and its growth prospects. Plug Power has a long history of incurring losses.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.

  • UK's second green gilt raises another £6bn

    The order book was 12 times oversubscribed.

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • Low global copper supply imperils climate goals, Freeport CEO says

    The warning comes as global leaders plan to discuss climate mitigation efforts later this month at the COP26 conference https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/cop26-glasgow-who-is-going-who-is-not-2021-10-15, even as some host communities and environmentalists increasingly oppose new mines for so-called strategic metals. "There's going to be a time when the world is going to be very short of copper," Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson told investors after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results. In an early warning sign, stockpiles of available copper https://www.reuters.com/article/global-metals-idUKL1N2RF0H7 in the London Metal Exchange's global warehouse system fell last week to levels not seen for more than 25 years https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/london-metal-exchange-has-restrain-disorderly-copper-andy-home-2021-10-21.

  • 5 Signs Your Dryer Vent Needs to Be Cleaned ASAP

    In many homes, the dryer vent goes untouched. See why this is a dangerous mistake, plus five major warning signs that your dryer vent could be clogged.

  • 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid EPA fuel economy announced, better than expected

    When we were conducting our first drive of the 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup, Ford told us it was targeting a city fuel economy rating of 40 miles per gallon for the standard Hybrid version. Now, the EPA has provided its rating, and Ford — as well as potential customers — should be pleased. The official fuel economy numbers for the Maverick Hybrid are 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined.

  • Waste Management eyes Pennsylvania, elsewhere for landfill gas plants

    It's increasing that commitment to renewable natural gas and sustainability under the aegis of Tara Hemmer, SVP and chief sustainability officer.

  • Climate risks are bearing down on American utilities, especially in California. Rain may help, says Barclays

    This year alone the economic toll of extreme weather already directly hit 15%-20% of U.S. investment-grade utilities and half of utilities in the 'junk' or high-yield category, according to Barclays.

  • Heat blamed for mysterious deaths of California hiker family

    The family of three and their dog were found dead on a trail in Devil's Gulch Valley two months ago.

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    BERLIN (Reuters) -An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • California coastal gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon

    California coastal gas station 40 minutes north of San Simeon is charging nearly $8 a gallon for gas.

  • Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US

    Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday. The National Weather Service predicted two-thirds of the U.S. will see above average temperatures from December through February, while the Pacific Northwest and southern Alaska will likely get colder than usual. The Midwest, Northwestern states and Hawaii should expect above normal precipitation while the South will have less.

  • California state government is admirably trying to address drought. It's a tough nut to crack

    Gov. Newsom declared a statewide drought emergency on Tuesday, which will help the state expedite drought relief projects, columnist George Skelton writes.

  • Equity Residential to acquire ultra-efficient apartment tower going up in Belltown

    Sustainable Living Innovations has begun installing the first of 895 manufactured panels for the 15-story building, which broke ground in June.

  • Tracking the atmospheric river: How much rain and snow is expected for Central CA, Sierra

    An atmospheric river is moving toward Central California, bringing with it heavy downpours in the San Joaquin Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.