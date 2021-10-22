U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

CCTV+: Xi inspects ecological conservation work at Yellow River estuary

·1 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the ecological conservation work at the estuary of the Yellow River in the city of Dongying during his inspection tour in east China's Shandong Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the Yellow River estuary wharf, the Yellow River Delta Ecological Monitoring Center, and the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve on Wednesday afternoon, checked upon the status of the Yellow River and the ecological environment of the Yellow River Delta on site, while being briefed on the work of conserving the ecology and driving high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

The Yellow River originates from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in the western region of China and runs through the Loess Plateau in north China. The Yellow River, meandering over 5,000 km from west to east, is the second-longest river in China. It is called the "mother river" of the Chinese nation, as the river basin has nurtured the Chinese civilization since ancient times.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j07GiI9VoK0

SOURCE CCTV+

