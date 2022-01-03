U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,775.06
    +8.88 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,371.75
    +33.45 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,757.04
    +112.07 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.81
    +17.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.82
    +0.61 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    -29.10 (-1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.54 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6110
    +0.0990 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3461
    -0.0070 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2760
    +0.2080 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,489.80
    -1,060.59 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.53
    -10.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

CCTV+: Xi leads China in implementing greener development in solid steps

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of President Xi Jinping, China took solid steps to implement greener economic and social development in all aspects and pursue a modernization featuring harmony between man and nature in the first year of the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socioeconomic development.

The herd of Asian elephants that returned to a suitable habitat amid human escort after more than 110 days of wandering in southwest China's Yunnan Province in much of 2021 was just one example of China's efforts in ecological protection.

"The story of the northward travel and return of a group of elephants in Yunnan Province in southwest China shows the vivid results of our endeavor to protect wild animals. China will continue to advance ecological progress, stay committed to implementing the new development philosophy emphasizing innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, and build a beautiful China," said Xi while delivering a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) held in Kunming City of Yunnan Province on Oct 12, 2021.

At the summit, Xi called for joint efforts to build a community of all life on the Earth, and a clean and beautiful world for all.

During his inspection tours across China in 2021, Xi made instructions to steer greener economic and social development of the world's second largest economy.

In efforts to tackle climate change, one of the humanity's common challenges, Xi made the solemn commitment that China aims to have carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

In 2021, Xi evaluated the country's energy industry and came up with his prescriptions during his visits to a chemical company in Yulin City of northwestern Shaanxi Province and a drilling platform in the Shengli Oilfield in Dongying City of eastern Shandong Province.

At the annual Central Economic Work Conference in December 2021, Xi urged resolute progress of work on carbon neutrality, which he says is a natural requirement for high-quality development.

China's forest coverage rate reached over 23 percent in 2021, and the energy consumption per unit of the GDP decreased by 2.3 percent year on year in the first nine months.

Link: https://youtu.be/mm64TSpkfZI

SOURCE CCTV+

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns after mass protests

    Abdalla Hamdok's resignation comes weeks after he was reinstated by the military following a coup.

  • Police Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado Wildfire

    (Bloomberg) -- Investigators located the ignition point of the devastating Boulder County, Colorado, wildfire that engulfed more than 1,000 buildings in drought-parched grasslands at the base of the Rocky Mountains, and the governor of the state underscored heightened risks posed by climate change.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes t

  • ‘Absolute mayhem’: More than 2,600 U.S. flights canceled Sunday due to storms, COVID

    Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year.

  • Can Tesla Lead EV Stocks Higher in 2022?

    2021 was a strong year for the stock market, and investors hope that 2022 can provide a repeat performance and give them double-digit returns once again. On the first trading day of the year, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seemed ready to keep up its momentum, with futures contracts on the index rising three-quarters of a percent as of 7:15 a.m. ET. The growth of its electric vehicle (EV) business has been stellar, and over the weekend, Tesla reported impressive delivery numbers that complemented the numbers from its Chinese competitors quite well.

  • Timelapse Captures Destructive Path of Marshall Fire in Boulder County

    Timelapse footage showed the destructive path of the Marshall Fire that swept through Boulder County, Colorado, on December 30.Around 1,000 structures were destroyed in fires that tore through Superior and Louisville on Thursday night, according to local reports.The Marshall Fire, the largest of the wildfires in Boulder County, grew to an estimated 6,200 acres but was dampened with the help of snowfall in the area.Video posted to Vimeo by user @AlecBlue0 shows the fire as seen from a walking trail on Shanahan Ridge. Credit: @AlecBlue0 via Storyful

  • Europe Spars Over Green Label for Gas and Nuclear Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union proposal to classify investment in some natural-gas and nuclear projects as sustainable exposed deep divisions among member states, underscoring the challenges facing the bloc as it reaches for an ambitious climate-neutrality goal.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class

  • Coming Soon to This Coal County: Solar, in a Big Way

    MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. — For a mountain that has had its top blown off, the old Martiki coal mine is looking especially winsome these days. With its vast stretches of emerald grass dotted with hay bales and ringed with blue-tinged peaks, and the wild horses and cattle that roam there, it looks less like a shuttered strip mine and more like an ad for organic milk. The mountain is poised for another transformation. Hundreds of acres are set to be blanketed with solar panels in the coming year, install

  • Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico

    New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Lt. Robert Arguelles a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson, said early Saturday afternoon that crews first rescued 20 people stranded in one car and several hours later rescued a 21st person stranded by themselves in a second car. All the people on the two cars were employees of the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway or a mountaintop restaurant, and the 20 in one car were being ferried down to the base of the mountains at the end of their workdays, Arguelles said.

  • Heavy snow falls in Montgomery County

    Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer checks in as snow falls across the region.

  • ‘It’s just devastating’: Residents take stock after Colorado wildfire

    Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause.

  • OPEC+ Set to Boost Supply Again With Oil Market Looking Tighter

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are poised to revive more halted oil production when they meet on Tuesday after giving a tighter outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’Adams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateTesla Smashes Quarterly Delivery Record With 308,600 CarsThe 23-nation a

  • Overnight expected to be coldest night of the winter season so far, and it will get even colder later this week

    Wisconsin will experience the coldest night of the winter season so far overnight Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

  • The Wild Idea to End Droughts by Triggering Artificial Rain

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyChina is notorious for having some of the worst air pollution in the world. Images of dense, miasmic smog engulfing its most polluted cities are a common sight. The country has made significant progress in combating air pollution, but it remains a problem in many areas.In light of these pollution concerns, it was reported earlier this month by the South China Morning Post that the Chinese government had used a weather modification techni

  • Weather EXTRA: Winter Weather Advisory for snow showers Monday morning

    Snow accumulation is likely in our northern most counties. Everyone will feel the Arctic Blast overnight with one of our coldest mornings of the season.

  • Winter storms this weekend

    Winter storms this weekend

  • Flights delayed, canceled to and from Wichita airport as wintry weather hits Midwest

    Anyone whose flight is canceled should contact the airline, instead of going to the airport.

  • Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up?

    Lava flows from a fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, May 22, 2018. Andrew Richard Hara/Ena Media Hawaii via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up? – Georgine T. It’s true that lava is hot enough to burn up some of our trash. When Kilauea erupted on the Big i

  • New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers worldwide

    For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. Wintry weather made Chicago — where forecasts called for 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow — the worst place in the country for travelers. More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.

  • Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

    The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes. “These fires are different from most of the fires we’ve been seeing across the West, in the sense that they’re grass fires and they’re occurring in the winter,” said Jonathan Overpeck, a professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan. “Ultimately, things are going to continue to get worse unless we stop climate change.”

  • 1,800+ flights canceled in US on Monday

    More than 1,800 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled on Monday as airlines grapple with inclement weather and staff shortages due to COVID-19.A total of 1,867 flights were canceled as of 8:20 a.m. ET on Monday, according to FlightAware. As of Monday morning, airlines had already issued 861 delays for flights within, into or out of the U.S.Southwest canceled 437 flights, JetBlue reported 136 cancellations, United recorded 103...