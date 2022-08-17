U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.25
    -12.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,052.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,595.75
    -62.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.80
    -4.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.41
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.95
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.86
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7870
    +0.5720 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,812.38
    -221.68 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.45
    -3.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.20
    -0.86 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

CCTV+: Xi visits northeast China's Liaoning, stressing industrial restructuring, flood control

·1 min read

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon inspected the city of Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, stressing importance of accelerating industrial restructuring and taking solid measures for flood control.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, paid a visit to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial to review the history of the Chinese People's War of Liberation in northeast China.

During his inspection in Donghu Forest Park, Xi told the local people that China's modernization is one that is meant to achieve common prosperity for everyone, not just for a few people.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has implemented the strategy of deepening the revitalization of northeast China, urging people to continue to accelerate industrial restructuring, and meet the requirements of reform and development in the new era.

During his inspection tour of two local rivers to see the comprehensive environmental improvement there, Xi listened to the report on flood control and disaster relief in Liaoning this year, and asked the local authorities at all levels to take solid measures for flood control and disaster relief, make sure to put them in place, properly allocate the people affected by floods, ensure the safety of people's lives, make plans for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, and help the affected people return to normal work and life as soon as possible.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHo2bS4neEE

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-xi-visits-northeast-chinas-liaoning-stressing-industrial-restructuring-flood-control-301607448.html

SOURCE CCTV+

Recommended Stories

  • AP PHOTOS: Spiritual, material mix at Greek mid-August feast

    Blending the spiritual with the material, mid-August marks the high point of Greece’s summer season that attracts crowds of city-dwellers back to their ancestral villages. The Aug. 15 feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary is a major religious event coupled with festivals, known as “panigiria,” that can last more than a day with music, dancing and food, as itinerant traders' stalls sell anything from toys to clothes. Greece has other important religious feast days, but Aug. 15 is one of the most intense.

  • Why the Eastern Kentucky flood was no natural disaster. Let's call it what it is

    Narratives around this disaster have run amuck with some going so far as to name the people dealing with it as the harbingers of their own destruction

  • How West Coast residents should prepare for the threat of a tsunami

    When most people hear the word “tsunami,” they may imagine a massive wave, but that’s actually a misconception that researchers in Washington state are trying to correct.

  • Identities released of 2 victims killed in Hanna City plane crash

    The single-engine plane that crashed in Hanna City had been in the air for nearly five hours, having left Santa Fe, New Mexico, earlier that day.

  • Railroad was blown up in Kursk Oblast in Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST 2022, 14:58 On 16 August in Kursk Oblast in Russia a part of railroad was blown up, as reported by the Russian media outlets. The railroad was used for freight trains only.

  • Drivers of 2 Vehicles Rescued After Bridge in Norway Collapses: 'Completely Unreal,' Mayor Says

    The bridge — which opened in 2012 — connected the west bank of the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River to the Norwegian village of Tretten

  • More flooding in Mexican mine frustrates rescue effort for 10 miners

    Mexico's efforts to save 10 miners who became trapped in a flooded coal mine 13 days ago hit another setback as underground water levels have surged higher, officials said on Monday. The miners became confined underground at the Pinabete mine in the border state of Coahuila on Aug. 3 when their excavation work led a tunnel wall to collapse and unleashed flooding. The surge came from the nearby Conchas Norte mine, which closed due to flooding in 1996 and has since accumulated nearly 2 million cubic meters (528 million gallons) of water, said Laura Velazquez, head of Mexico's civil protection agency.

  • Coast Guard searching for 2 missing swimmers who jumped off Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard

    WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

  • Plane crash that killed 2 in Lake Powell was carrying 6 French tourists

    The plane that crashed into Lake Powell over the weekend, leaving two dead and five injured, was carrying six French tourists.

  • More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia

    More thunderstorms were forecast this week for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday after up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas, the National Weather Service said. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service, but a flood watch was no longer in effect. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties hit by flooding from heavy rains.

  • Trapped Mexico miners: Setback as water levels rise

    Rescue attempts have been delayed again after the water level in the flooded shafts suddenly rose.

  • 3 dead, 12 injured after falling nearly 200 feet while climbing volcano

    The climbers were attempting to summit the central Andean volcano when they fell about 200 feet.

  • Fishing vessel sinks off San Juan Island; Coast Guard responding to fuel spill

    On Monday, dive teams will work to recover diesel fuel and possibly salvage wreckage after a fishing vessel sank west of San Juan Island on Saturday.

  • Fintech Giant Lufax Plans Hong Kong Listing to Hedge US Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd. is planning to go public in Hong Kong, the latest in a wave of New York-traded Chinese companies seeking alternative listings to hedge against the risk of being banned from US markets.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot Sp

  • UPDATE 3-Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case

    The plaintiff in the first lawsuit over the heartburn drug Zantac scheduled to go to trial has agreed to drop his case, according to his attorney and drugmakers named as defendants. The news on Tuesday came days after shares of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc and Haleon Plc were hit by investor concerns about thousands of lawsuits claiming the drug, which U.S. regulators pulled from the market in 2020, causes cancer. The first trial in one of those lawsuits had been scheduled to begin next Monday in Illinois state court.

  • Soaring coal prices lift BHP to highest profit in 11 years

    (Reuters) -BHP Group Ltd reported bumper profits on Tuesday on the back of gains in prices of coal and other commodities, and declined to rule out a second approach in its spurned $6 billion bid for OZ Minerals. Flushed with funds and more nimble after unifying its London and Sydney public holdings, BHP is back looking for acquisitions and on Aug. 8 offered to buy copper and nickel miner OZ Minerals in a A$8.34 billion ($5.8 billion) deal - its second takeover bid in a year. "We have lots of levers for growth and M&A is just one of those levers ... we will remain disciplined," said BHP Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry in an earnings briefing.

  • Tampa Bay's five fastest growing public companies have over $1B in free cash flow

    Tampa Bay's five fast growing public company account for more than 20,000 jobs across the cybersecurity, manufacturing, tech, and auto industries.

  • Elliott Management Holds a Position in Cardinal Health: Report

    The investor group suggested five directors join the company's 11-person board. The report from The Wall Street Journal comes a few days after Cardinal delivered an earnings miss.

  • Oil settles with a 3% loss as China growth worries dominate

    Oil futures settle with a loss of around 3% on Monday as weak economic data from China raise fears that a slowing global economy will reduce demand for energy products.

  • New Zealand central bank's Orr does not expect recession

    Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday that while growth would slow he did not expect a recession, adding that the central bank believed it was on top of inflation, which has hit three-decade highs. "Through our projection period ahead, whilst we do not forecast at all a recession ... we do forecast low GDP growth, below (the) potential growth rate," Orr told a media briefing after the RBNZ hiked interest rates by 50 basis points. The RBNZ signalled in its policy review it would continue its aggressive tightening, which has seen the cash rate rise by 275 basis points to 3% in less than a year.