U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.75
    -29.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,825.00
    -230.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,050.00
    -108.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,953.00
    -19.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.14
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    -14.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.39 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    +0.0650 (+3.65%)
     

  • Vix

    31.96
    +0.80 (+2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3450
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5910
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,477.03
    -243.09 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    834.12
    -21.69 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,764.00
    -247.33 (-0.92%)
     

CCU FLORIDA DEBUTS "321 FINANCIAL LIFTOFF!" CAMPAIGN TEACHING BEST FINANCIAL PRACTICES FOR TODAY'S YOUTH

·3 min read

Program Kicks Off with Celebration March 21 at Rockledge High School

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Credit Union Florida (CCU Florida), a member-owned, not for profit, financial cooperative located on Florida's east coast, today introduced "321 Financial Liftoff!", a program designed to educate and pave a path towards financial success for today's youth. Founded by a group of teachers in 1953, this initiative supports a new generation of members by providing a portfolio of products to positively impact their financial future. The program will be highlighted with a student event at Rockledge High School on March 21st, "321 Day", featuring a panel discussion with athletes, influencers and CCU Florida financial experts connected to the Space Coast community.

"321 is not just our area code on the Space Coast, but also, speaks to the importance of trying to make it simple and easy for the youth to start their financial journey," said Laurie Cappelli, president of CCU Florida. "Helping the next generation of Brevard County achieve their goals is top of mind for us."

As the focus for many sharpens on financial well-being for the coming year, CCU Florida has several introductory products geared towards Gen Z created with the intent of removing any barrier to entry for personal financial services. Offering Student and Free Checking Plus accounts that have no minimum balance, no deposit requirements, or monthly fees, CCU Florida's portfolio is designed to show that successful financial management is easy to achieve and empowering with the proper tools. When opening a Free Checking Plus/Debit account, new members receive $100 and can continue to earn $100 for any new account referral with no cap. In addition, they can also earn up to 2.5% APY on the first $5000. Other services include a five-star rated mobile banking app, the ability to receive one's paycheck a day earlier with direct deposit, as well as a Debit Card RoundUp Savings Program enabling one to save automatically.

"We are dedicated to having a positive impact on the Space Coast and providing the resources and education to empower the future of our community," Cappelli continues. "Regardless of age, everyone deserves a financial institution that is accessible, convenient, and, most importantly, can understand their individual needs and be there every step of the way. We are here to lift them up; 321 Day is a great way to engage and help the next generation build a solid foundation for the years to come."

The "321 Day" is designed to provide high school students lessons in best practices and share how CCU Florida can be a support system throughout their individual financial journeys. Community figures, athletes, and influencers attending the event will share personal experiences and everyday tips on their approach to achieving financial security and student participants will receive a unique Space Coast-inspired CCU Florida kit.

The event marks the kickoff of a series of grassroots activities CCU Florida has planned for 2022, including during National Financial Literacy Month beginning on April 1, aimed at educating and empowering the next generation towards achieving financial success.

About Community Credit Union Florida
Founded in 1953 in Titusville, Florida, Community Credit Union Florida is a member-owned, not for profit financial cooperative formed under a state charter by a group of ten teachers. The cooperative's initial premise encouraged saving, offering a stronger return on members' savings than what could be found elsewhere and enabling the Credit Union to use those resources to offer loans to other members at competitively low interest rates. 69 years later, that basic operating concept still stands, and has earned CCU Florida recognition as one of the ten best credit unions in the state. With 7 locations, membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or conducts business in Brevard, Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Polk, or Volusia counties in Florida. For more information, visit https://www.ccuflorida.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccu-florida-debuts-321-financial-liftoff-campaign-teaching-best-financial-practices-for-todays-youth-301469219.html

SOURCE Community Credit Union Florida

