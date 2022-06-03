U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

CD ONE PRICE CLEANERS ANNOUNCES 10 NEW STORES, SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION PLANS FOR CHICAGO'S MARKET

·2 min read

Chicago's largest laundry and dry cleaning franchisor plans to add ten new stores and expand pickup & delivery services by late 2025.

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CD One Price Cleaners plans to significantly expand its Chicago footprint by adding ten new stores, a revamped website and expanded pickup & delivery services over the next three years.

Based in Westchester, IL, a western suburb of Chicago, CD One Price Cleaners currently operates 35 locally owned and operated franchise locations throughout the Chicago market.
Based in Westchester, IL, a western suburb of Chicago, CD One Price Cleaners currently operates 35 locally owned and operated franchise locations throughout the Chicago market.

CD One Price Cleaners — the largest laundry and dry cleaning franchisor based in the Midwest — plans to gradually add the ten new locations in both the urban and suburban markets through Chicagoland, bringing the total number of storefronts to 45 across Illinois. Currently, letters of intent have been signed and location searches are underway, leading to the opening of the first three new locations in 2022.

"Since launching our first location in 2001 in Lincolnwood, we've remained committed to exciting, continuous growth across the Chicagoland area," said CD One co-founder and CEO Rafiq Karimi, Jr. "This latest expansion brings our trusted personal laundry wash and fold services to more customers at a time when convenience and flexibility are paramount."

On Monday, CD One debuted one of its first expansion steps by launching a new omnichannel website. With the new site, customers can now schedule pickup and delivery services for their laundry and dry cleaning needs.

Further, in its quest to make its services even more convenient, CD One Price Cleaners has also announced plans to expand its residential pickup & next-day delivery program across a significant portion of the Chicago market area, with a strong focus on household wash and fold laundry.

"Launching a new omnichannel website and expanding our franchisee-driven pickup & delivery program was a priority for us, said Tom Ryan, CD One's VP of Franchise Development. "We have been working hard over the last few years to hone our customer-centric model that allows us to pick up garments one day and deliver clean garments the very next day."

The company currently offers pickup & delivery in Evanston, Gold Coast, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, Bucktown, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Barrington, Lincolnshire, Riverwoods, Schaumburg, Hinsdale, Western Springs, and LaGrange, with plans to launch more pickup & delivery zones in 2022 and beyond.

Since opening its first store in Lincolnwood, IL, in 2001, the company has offered consumers a deeply discounted, one-price concept for all men's and women's garments paired with a fast turnaround. That compelling combination of attributes has established the high-volume CD One Price Cleaners "superstore" as a market leader throughout Chicagoland.

About CD One Price Cleaners:

Based in Westchester, IL, a western suburb of Chicago, CD One Price Cleaners currently operates 35 locally owned and operated franchise locations throughout the Chicago market, including its newest store opening in Frankfort, IL, in 2021. The company operates a total of 37 stores in four states. Follow CD One Price Cleaners on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or visit www.cdonepricecleaners.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cd-one-price-cleaners-announces-10-new-stores-significant-expansion-plans-for-chicagos-market-301560500.html

SOURCE CD One Price Cleaners

