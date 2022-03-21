CD Projekt Red is developing a new Witcher game that will run on Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red is developing a new Witcher game. The studio announced the project today with a teaser it shared on Twitter. "A new saga begins," the teaser states, with an image of what looks like a lynx-like Witcher medallion in the center.

That might not seem like much to go on, but it actually represents a substantial clue about what we can expect from the new game. Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of Andrezej Sapkowski's dark fantasy novels and all the adaptations that have followed was a student of the School of the Wolf and subsequently wore a Wolf medallion on his adventures. The teaser suggests this new game will star a Witcher from the School of the Cat. They go about the business of monster hunting a bit differently from their Wolf School counterparts. Most notably, they don't have a policy that stops them from involving themselves in the politics of the Continent.

The new game does not have a release date yet, but as part of today's announcement, CD Projekt Red shared it's moving to Unreal Engine 5 for all of its future projects as part of a multi-year partnership with Epic Games. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 ran on the studio's proprietary REDengine. After the mess of Cyberpunk, the move to UE5 may give some players confidence we could see the CD Projekt of old return.