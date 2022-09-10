U.S. markets closed

CD Projekt Red releases an official modding tool for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 now has an official modding tool. CD Projekt RED has launched REDmod, which provides players integrated support to easily install and load mods onto the PC version of the action RPG. As the developer's official announcement notes, it will also allow players to modify and personalize their game by using the custom sounds, animations and scripts that come with the tool. CD Projekt Red promises to update the tool alongside future patches to ensure that it remains compatible with the game. It is a free DLC, though, and players don't have to install it at all if they don't want to.

As popular mod website Nexus Mods clarifies, while new mods are required to use a specific format to be compatible with REDmod, old mods will continue to work just fine. Older mods that aren't compatible with the tool simply won't show up in the new REDmod menu. That's also were players can toggle mods that are compatible with the tool on or off.

The free DLC is now available for download from the official Cyberpunk 2077 website, but players can get also get it from GOG, Steam or Epic.

