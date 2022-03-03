U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims improved, 215,000 Americans filed last week

CD Projekt Red will no longer sell games in Russia and Belarus

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red says it will stop selling its games until further notice in Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine. People in those two countries will no longer be able to buy the publisher's own games — such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — or any title from its GOG store.

"Today, we begin working with our partners to suspend digital sales and cease physical stock deliveries of CD PROJEKT Group products, as well as all games distributed on the GOG platform, to the territories of Russia and Belarus," CDPR wrote in a statement on Twitter. The publisher's games are sold on several digital platforms, including the Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch stores, as well as Steam, Epic Games Store and Google Stadia.

In a note to investors, CDPR said that Russia and Belarus accounted for around 9.1 percent of sales of its games and titles on GOG over the last 12-month period.

CDPR said it "stands firm with the people of Ukraine." The day after the invasion started, It donated approximately $242,000 to a humanitarian group in support of the conflict's victims.

"While we are not a political entity capable of directly influencing state matters, and don’t aspire to be one, we do believe that commercial entities, when united, have the power to inspire global change in the hearts and minds of ordinary people," CDPR said. It acknowledged the decision will impact gamers in Russia and Belarus who aren't involved in the invasion and perhaps oppose it, "but with this action we wish to further galvanize the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe."

The move follows a request from Ukraine's vice prime minister for gaming companies to temporarily block player accounts in Russia and Belarus. EA Sports said on Wednesday it's removing Russian and Belarusian teams from FIFA and NHL games.

