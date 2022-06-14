U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,735.48
    -14.15 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,364.83
    -151.91 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,828.35
    +19.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.83
    -6.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.34
    -2.59 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    -23.50 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    -0.30 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    +0.1170 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    -0.0148 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2820
    +0.8760 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,089.55
    -1,452.63 (-6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.00
    +0.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

CD&R Foundation Makes Inaugural Grants to Non-Profit Organizations

·4 min read

Awards to Nine New York City Organizations Advance Foundation's Work to Support Equity through Opportunity

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or the "Firm") today announced that the CD&R Foundation (the "Foundation"), which launched last year to meaningfully expand the Firm's philanthropic, service, and educational efforts, has made inaugural grants totaling approximately $3 million to nine non-profit organizations in New York City.

(PRNewsfoto/Clayton, Dubilier &amp; Rice and Vera Whole Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Vera Whole Health)

These diverse organizations, identified as CD&R's Talent Solution Partners ("TSP"), align with the Foundation's goal of supporting "Equity through Opportunity" by offering underserved and underestimated talent in CD&R's local communities access to job training, high-quality jobs, and ongoing professional development opportunities throughout their career journey. Each organization focuses on the Foundation's key levers for change, which include:

  • Equity: Promoting equitable access to employment and advancement that is inclusive of all facets of diversity—with a focus on historically excluded talent

  • Growth: Supporting economic growth efforts in CD&R's two local communities – New York City and London

  • Skills: Strengthening and amplifying best-in-class job skills training and upskilling practices for underserved and underestimated talent across industries

  • Systems: Building capacity and filling gaps in the local workforce development ecosystem to increase opportunity pathways and eliminate barriers faced by marginalized communities

CD&R will work alongside the TSPs to strengthen these efforts throughout New York City.

"CD&R recognizes that the pool of talent in our communities is overflowing, but their access to opportunity is shallow," said Randy Moore, President of the CD&R Foundation. "These nine non-profit organizations were selected based on a myriad of factors, including their vision/mission, leadership, and commitment to an equitable future. These represent some of the traits and goals that we believe are critical to creating greater economic opportunity and employment for people of all backgrounds. Moving forward, we look forward to continuing to identify other potential partners that share our mission and values."

"Over the past 44 years, CD&R has built a reputation for driving positive impact and innovation throughout our portfolio and in our local communities," said Don Gogel, Chairman of both CD&R and the CD&R Foundation. "The CD&R Foundation meaningfully expands these efforts, and we look forward to working with our TSPs to move the needle on inclusive employment and advancement practices."

Details on the Foundation and mission statements for each of the inaugural Foundation TSPs can be found below and at the following link: https://www.cdr-inc.com/cdr-builds#cdr-foundation.

  • Braven: Its mission is to empower promising, underrepresented young people with the skills, confidence, experiences, and networks necessary to transition from college to strong first jobs.

  • The City University of New York: The largest public urban university in the country, serving 260,000 degree seeking students and 185,000 continuing education students. The CUNY Office of Careers and Industry Partnerships sits at the intersection of industry and higher education, building partnerships between employers and the university to align CUNY's academic preparation with in-demand jobs in growth industries.

  • Genesys Works: This organization provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities through skills training, meaningful work experiences, and impactful relationships.

  • Grace Institute: The institute empowers low-income women in the New York area to achieve employment and economic self-sufficiency by providing job-skills training, counseling, placement services and continuous learning opportunities.

  • Henry Street Settlement: The organization's mission is to create opportunity for Lower East Side residents and other New Yorkers with over 50 programs located in 18 program sites across four core divisions, including employment and education.

  • The Marcy Lab School: This institution provides free technical training, leadership development, and direct access to high-growth technology careers for young adults from underestimated backgrounds.

  • Per Scholas: Its mission is to advance economic equity through rigorous training for tech careers and to connect skilled underrepresented talent to leading businesses.

  • STRIVE: A nonprofit agency headquartered in East Harlem that provides a pathway to life-changing careers and opportunities through comprehensive professional training, intensive personal support and self-empowerment for those who face societal barriers to advancement.

  • Upwardly Global: Its mission is to eliminate employment barriers for immigrant and refugee professionals and advance the inclusion of their skills into the U.S. economy through innovative skill-building and networking programs.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses primarily in five industry sectors, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. The CD&R Foundation was established with the goal of enabling "Equity through Opportunity" by strengthening the workforce development ecosystem at the local community, portfolio network, and employer level. Learn more about the Foundation and keep up with its activities through LinkedIn and @CDRBuilds on Twitter. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdr-foundation-makes-inaugural-grants-to-non-profit-organizations-301567980.html

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

