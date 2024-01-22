CD&R Seeks to Exit Core & Main Stake Via Share Sale
(Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice is set to sell the last of its stake in Core & Main Inc., people familiar with the situation said.
An unnamed group of shareholders is offering to sell 19.8 million shares in the distributor of products such as water pipes and fire sprinklers, according to a press release Monday.
The unnamed sellers are seeking to raise as much as $827.6 million from the sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The shares were marketed in a price range of $41.35 to $41.80 each, the people said.
The private equity firm had controlled about 80% of the shares in St. Louis-based Core & Main following its $802 million listing in 2021, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission at the time.
CD&R has been reducing its Core & Main shareholdings in a series of transactions by its affiliates beginning in 2022, SEC filings show. It owned about 8.65% of Core & Main’s shares as of Jan. 10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
A representative for CD&R declined to comment, while a Core & Main spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shares of Core & Main closed Monday at $41.80 each, giving it a market value of $9 billion. The shares fell to $39.49 each at one point in aftermarket trading before rebounding to $41.73.
Concurrently with the latest offering, Core & Main plans to repurchase and redeem 3.13 million shares and 1.87 million partnership interests of its subsidiary from the selling shareholders, according to the press release.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. are the arrangers of the deal, the release shows.
