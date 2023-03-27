U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.25
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,502.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,893.00
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.70
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.96
    +0.70 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.20
    -10.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9560
    +0.2550 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,793.21
    +251.92 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.04
    -14.35 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.71
    +45.26 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials & Market Sales Forecasts Report 2023 2028 Featuring Market Leaders - Daiichi Sankyo, YmAb Therapeutics, AbbVie, BioAtla, Fate Therapeutics, MacroGenics

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials & Market Sales Forecast 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report sheds light on the growing potential of CD276 immune checkpoint inhibitors and why has it been the center of scientific development while also providing information on the currently ongoing clinical trials and the progress they have made in the field.

Gain an understanding of the strategic initiatives taken by each leading company can be understood while also identifying potential new partners in the target market.

There seems to be a growing emergence of CD276 therapies with initial sales of the first therapy to reach around US$ 100- US$150 Million during the initial 12 months of commercialization. Moreover, after the first approval, 2-3 more drugs can also be anticipated to enter the market in 4-5 years further increasing the market value by US$1 Billion in the next 5 years.

In the race to find a new therapeutic approach to cancer treatment, the pharmaceutical industry has been on the search for novel therapeutic modalities. Scavenging different targets that can fill a significant gap left by existing approaches has led to the discovery of another possible cancer immunotherapy target, CD276 or B7-H3 (B7 homolog 3 protein).

This recently discovered immune checkpoint target has been turning heads in the pharma sector due to its association with tumorigenesis. With consistent innovations, the competition increases for developing techniques and technologies that will streamline and put biotech companies in the leading position for the drug discovery process.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have been a novel therapeutic strategy that has proven to be the most successful in comparison to other immunotherapeutic approaches. After the introduction of PD-1 and CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibitors, there has been the question of what's next. Researchers all over the world have constantly been addressing the demand for the discovery of the next big "magic drug" that the payers have been asking for. Vigorous research in the field, conducted over the years to discern more immune checkpoint targets has allowed the discovery of CD276.

Pharmaceutical companies have been accepting a dense and fast-evolving portfolio of regulations that have varied widely so as to move towards and together with the forwarding global standards. Even with little understanding of the therapeutic potential and physiological function of CD276, companies have been speeding up their drug approaches.

This is where innovation and creative strategies play their part, with multinationals making future-proof regulation techniques and anticipating changes while also understanding the difference of requirements from market to market, they are steadily moving up this market of CD276 immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Now, as the researchers have been aiming to decipher the full potential of CD276, promising outcomes are also visible in the pre-clinical and clinical studies. For instance, Daiichi Sankyo's CD276-directed DXd antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) DS-7300 is being developed in collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute. The first-in-human data from its clinical study has shown promising early clinical activity in patients with several types of advanced solid tumors.

To date, there has been no CD276-directed therapies approved by the FDA for any kind of cancer treatment. But with CD276 gaining attention as an alternative target, it has been riding the prosperous wave of immune checkpoints in cancer immunotherapy. The market of CD276 directed inhibitors has faced some ups and downs over the years, for instance, up until mid of 2022, Omburtamab with iodine 131 (I- Omburtamab) was leading the clinical research and its developing company, YmAb Therapeutics also filled for Biologics License application, however, the US FDA rejected the BLA application on the basis that there was not enough evidence to support the drug's overall survival benefit in the patient population. Even with a minor setback, the company is still vigorously investigating to explore the use of Omburtamab in combination with other anti-cancer therapeutics.

Being a unique and exceptionally different approach, the first drug to be approved in the market can be considered to dominate and overrule this market segment for a long period of time. Acting as a catalyst, the first approval might push forward the clinical pipeline for other drugs but for now, it can only be anticipated and guessed what more opportunities and windows this untouched market segment will bring. If compared to the success of the first approved immune checkpoint inhibitor, Ipilimumab, it is undoubtedly a possibility, that the market will witness the same blow as it did when Ipilimumab was launched.

Meanwhile, there are several drug candidates that have been steadily moving forward in their respective clinical trials hoping to be the first approved CD276 inhibitor. It is only a matter of time before a targeted drug therapy enters the commercial market but can be easily predicted that the marketed drug will certainly have an upper edge.

Additionally, the combinational approach adopted by the industry and targeting several cancer indications can further help in market penetration and unleash astounding anti-cancer effects. Current leaders in the CD276 targeted checkpoint inhibitors include; Daiichi Sankyo, YmAb Therapeutics, AbbVie, BioAtla, Fate Therapeutics, MacroGenics, and several others.

Report Highlights:

  • Global CD276 Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > US$ 1 Billion

  • Global CD276 Antibody Expected Drug Approvals

  • Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials: > 30 Drugs In Trials

  • Targeting CD276 Through Monotherapy, Combination & Targeted Therapy

  • CD276 Antibodies Orphan & Priority Status Review

  • CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

  • Insight On 25 Companies Involved in the Development of CD276 Antibodies

Key Topics Covered:

1. CD276 - Emergence Of A New Era Of Immunotherapy

2. Introduction To CD276 Inhibitors
2.1 Role In Cancer Progression
2.2 The Need To Inhibit B7-H3/CD276

3. Clinical Approaches To Target CD276
3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Against CD276
3.2 CAR-T Cell Therapy Against CD276
3.3 Multispecific (Bispecific & Trispecific) Antibodies & Killer Engagers Against CD276
3.4 Antibody Drug Conjugates Against CD276
3.5 Small Molecule Inhibitors Of CD276

4. Targeting CD276 As A Strategy For Cancer Treatment
4.1 As Targeted Therapy
4.2 As Monotherapy
4.3 As Combination Therapy

5. Global CD276 Antibody Market Assessment 2028
5.1 Expected Drug Approvals & Sales Assessment
5.2 Future Market Trend Analysis

6. FDA & EMA Designations In Promoting Development Of CD276 Antibody
6.1 Orphan Drug Designation
6.2 Priority Review

7. Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials Overview
7.1 By Company
7.2 By Country
7.3 By Indication
7.4 By Patient Segment
7.5 By Phase

8. Global CD276 Antibody Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase
8.1 Research
8.2 Preclinical
8.3 Phase-I
8.4 Phase-I/II
8.5 Phase-II
8.6 Phase-II/III
8.7 Preregistration

9. Global CD276 Inhibitors Market Dynamics
9.1 Drivers & Opportunities
9.2 Challenges & Restraints

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Aleta Biotherapeutics
10.2 Antengene Corporation
10.3 Beijing Biocytogen
10.4 Beijing Mabworks Biotech
10.5 BioAtla
10.6 Bio-Thera Solutions
10.7 BoYuan RunSheng Pharma
10.8 Daiichi Sankyo Company
10.9 Elpis Biopharmaceuticals
10.10 Fate Therapeutics
10.11 I-MAB Biopharma
10.12 Innate Pharma
10.13 Invenra
10.14 MacroGenics
10.15 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
10.16 Minghui Pharmaceutical (Shanghai)
10.17 Nanjing Kati Medical Technology
10.18 PersonGen Biotherapeutics
10.19 Radiopharm Ventures
10.20 Seattle Childrens Therapeutics
10.21 Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical
10.22 Shattuck Labs
10.23 Takeda
10.24 TC BioPharm
10.25 TrueBinding
10.26 University Of Minnesota
10.27 Xencor
10.28 Y-Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxgi2h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Who Are Pfizer's (PFE) Main Competitors?

    Pfizer's biggest competitors in the global pharmaceutical industry are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Novo Nordisk, and Merck.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Medicare Advantage plans seem enticing, but here are 12 things to consider before signing up

    Medicare Advantage plans are an increasingly popular alternative to Traditional Medicare, but you need to be careful before signing up.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Russian firm says it closes deal to buy IKEA factory

    Russian company Invest Plus on Monday said it had completed a deal to buy IKEA's largest Russian production asset, its Novgorod factory, more than a year after the Swedish furniture giant first paused its activities in Russia over the Ukraine conflict. IKEA halted all retail and production operations in Russia soon after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, along with scores of other Western companies.

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • South Korea to Surpass China in Chip Machine Spending Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is forecast to overtake China in spending on advanced chipmaking equipment next year in a sign of US export controls reshaping global supply chains for semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusKorea will likely increase its investment in fab equipme

  • Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in worries about the global banking system, while Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ratcheted up tensions in Europe. Brent rose 2.8% last week, while WTI rebounded 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased. Crude markets are watching the sentiment in the financial market, while oil fundamentals remain sidelined, said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • Labor market: Workers are getting two jobs amid inflation, says industry watcher

    'What we actually think is happening is that you’re going back to a time where people had two jobs,' Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Tech war: US-blacklisted YMTC, China's top memory chip maker, sees improved global market demand in 2023 as push for innovation continues

    China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), which was added to the US trade blacklist last December, is seeing improved global demand this year for NAND Flash memory products, as the company continues its push for innovation. That development was revealed by Cheng Weihua, chief operating officer of YMTC, in his speech on Thursday at the annual China Flash Market Summit held in Shenzhen, which was also attended by delegates from major chip makers including Samsung Electro

  • America's biggest bank bought $1.3M worth of nickel — but it was actually just a big bag of rocks. Here are 3 ways to invest in the hot commodity. (And do it legally)

    Apparently, even the price of stones has skyrocketed.

  • Aerospace Executives Go to Trial Over Alleged No-Poach Deals

    The Justice Department is still trying to win its first trial over alleged criminal labor-market collusion.