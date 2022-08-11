U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,217.00
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,326.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,419.50
    +27.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.30
    +4.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.99
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -11.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    20.42
    -0.32 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0331
    +0.0029 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    -1.72 (-7.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5660
    -0.3070 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,483.91
    +1,446.90 (+6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.78
    +44.56 (+8.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.84
    -4.27 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

CDBIO (MCD) Gets Listed On XT.com With USDT Trading Pair

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com, the world's first socially infused digital asset trading platform, has listed the MCD token, the native currency of the CDBIO protocol. The listing has officially gone live to encourage traders to be active in trading the token against USDT.

The MCD/USDT is available for trading in the platform's Main Zone (MEMEs). To keep its momentum going, XT.com will continue to unveil more and more innovative crypto listings for traders like never before. The platform traders can go ahead and trade, send, receive, and hold the MCD.

MCD is a utility token of CDBIO, a molecular medical and healthcare services platform powered by blockchain. The CDBIO solves real-world healthcare inefficiencies. It consists of platforms that have the capability to safely collect, analyze, share, trade, and manage patients' sensitive healthcare databases with trust. Furthermore, CDBIO provides more than just basic medical and health assistance; instead, it offers a variety of medical and healthcare services using data.

Moreover, with MCD/USDT trading, the token is heading towards a bright and active future. Its awareness and adoption are expected to see a swift uptrend in the market. The exchange encourages participants who have not yet traded the token to deposit their crypto holdings to do so. Anyone who participates in trading the token is entitled to make withdrawals at any time.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, said, "After listing the CBDIO (MCD) token on our platform, we are dedicated to working mutually with CBDIO and aiding in building the world's revolutionary blockchain medical ecosystem that combines the scientific knowledge of world-class molecular physics and electrochemistry scholars."

About CDBIO (MCD)

CDBIO is a molecular medical and healthcare services platform powered by blockchain. CDBIO believes that blockchain technology use cases are beyond the limit in the crypto space. As a result, the company has pioneered its Mainnet Consortium blockchain, which includes universities, research institutes, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies to improve the healthcare status of its users.

The platform's fundamental currency, MCD, is used to pay for transactions on the CDBIO blockchain. To deliver sustainable excellence in healthcare in the real world, the CDBIO Mainnet Consortium blockchain has included insurance companies and consumer goods companies. It has expanded its services by forming a strategic partnership with various healthcare firms that provide qualitative research and development services for patients.

Website: https://www.cdbio.global/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CDBIOofficial

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace,  our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdbio-mcd-gets-listed-on-xtcom-with-usdt-trading-pair-301604158.html

SOURCE XT.com

Recommended Stories

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Aren't Ideal

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things...

  • A familiar face is back at Diman as interim superintendent

    Brian Bentley worked for Diman for 38 years. Now, he's back as interim superintendent.

  • Returns On Capital At London Security (LON:LSC) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a...

  • Do Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Crestchic Plc...

  • Feathers Fly As Wild Turkey Dodges Cops In Slapstick Apartment Chase

    One officer used a net in an attempt to nab the turkey as it shuffled around an apartment on Friday.

  • European shares open higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

    The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. Aegon jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600, as it raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow.

  • Siemens Sees Brisk Demand Persist Through Cost, Supply Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG said strong orders from all markets are set to continue in coming months, helping the company combat mounting inflation and supply-chain problems that are weighing on returns. The German industrial giant, reporting a quarterly net loss that missed expectations Thursday, said it’ll double down on efficiencies to offset the drag as well as passing on higher costs to customers. “We see strong demand from our markets even going forward three to four quarters,” Chief Executi

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russia ‘Lost’ Ten Combat Planes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces “lost” nine combat aircraft in Crimea and one more in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday in his nightly video address. His comments came after a blaze in Crimea that Russian state media said resulted in one fatality. Russia’s Defense Ministry said munitions had exploded and the fire wasn’t caused by an incoming strike; some defense analysts said it had the hallmarks of a Ukrainian attack. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

  • The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service

    A Michigan is expanding his fiber internet service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Nikola CEO Mark Russell to retire amid turnaround plans

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Nikola CEO stepping down.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Plug stock powers up amid the latest green energy bill

    Yahoo Finance Live check out Plug's stock amid its earnings miss.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.