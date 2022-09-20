U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,855.93
    -43.96 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.23
    -313.45 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,425.05
    -109.97 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.50
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1382
    -0.0055 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7570
    +0.5390 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,970.33
    -558.54 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.92
    -6.11 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

CDC Awards ICF $12 Million Digital Modernization and Laboratory Informatics Contract

·2 min read

Company Will Update Health IT Systems to Support Laboratory Data Exchange and
Improve Response to Chemical and Biological Threats

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Services recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) a new $12 million task order to support and modernize public health laboratory informatics and data exchange services for its Laboratory Response Network (LRN). The contract has a term of five years, which includes a one-year base and four one-year options.

(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)
(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)

For nearly a decade, ICF's public health, technology and communications experts have supported LRN, a national network of laboratories that can quickly respond to new and emerging chemical and biological threats and other public health emergencies, via its Informatics and Data Exchange Services.

ICF will draw on this experience and expertise to continue to support the operation and modernization of the LRN data exchange, ensuring that these laboratories have access to secure, efficient methods for submitting critical laboratory results in timely manner.

"The ability to quickly exchange test results is critical to ensuring rapid response by public health officials," said Mark Lee, executive vice president for public sector. "We have the experience and capabilities to help LRN ramp efforts up quickly in the face of crises to help mitigate the spread of disease and other public health emergencies."

ICF combines deep domain and scientific expertise with leading-edge technology solutions to help public health clients address their greatest challenges and design solutions that increase understanding of disease causation and improve outcomes for all populations. ICF is also a leading provider of low-code, open-source and cloud-native solutions, which enables the company to provide customers with flexible applications and tools in a cost-effective environment.

Read more about ICF's federal health and digital modernization services.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 8,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-awards-icf-12-million-digital-modernization-and-laboratory-informatics-contract-301628771.html

SOURCE ICF

Recommended Stories

  • CASE Construction Names Winner of 2022 Kickstart Business Development Contest

    Earlier in September, CASE Construction, a CNH Industrial brand, named Terry McNair and his landscaping company Real Turf Solutions, based in Fort Valley, Georgia, USA, as the recipient of the CASE...

  • Best Pharmaceutical ETFs for Q4 2022

    Pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors access to a basket of U.S.-based and foreign stocks of drug manufacturers and related companies in a single investment. These companies discover, develop, and produce medications used to cure disease, vaccinate, or alleviate symptoms of illness.

  • Ford and GE Supply-Chain Woes Show Where Fed Power Stops

    Ford warns about higher costs and unfinished vehicles, Apple raises App Store prices overseas after dollar strengthens, Biden faces pushback over declaring pandemic is over, and other news to start your day.

  • Genelux sets IPO terms, as the biotech could be valued at up to $165 millino

    Genelux Corp. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotechnology company focused on treating difficult-to-treat tumors could be valued at up to $164.99 million. The company said it is offering 2.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $6 and $7 a share, as the company looks to raise up to $17.5 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GNLX." Benchmark and Brookline Capital are the underwriters. T

  • FedEx is right. A global downturn is weighing down on shipping demand.

    Fedex, a darling of the pandemic explosion in online sales, said its dwindling business is a sign of an imminent global recession as consumers around the world cut back.

  • Change Healthcare Stock Surges After UnitedHealth Merger Challenge Blocked

    Citi downgraded shares of Change Healthcare after a federal judge denied the Department of Justice’s request to block UnitedHealth Group’s acquisition of the company, paving the way for the transaction to close well more than a year since it was announced. Analyst Daniel Grosslight lowered his rating on Change (ticker: CHNG ) to Neutral from Buy. UnitedHealthcare ( UNH ) announced the intended acquisition last January.

  • GE HealthCare’s Spinoff Is Coming. Here’s the Challenge for the Stock.

    GE HealthCare is raising its profile with investors. It's a good idea: Investors have to get to know the firm ahead of the January 2023 spinout from GE.

  • This stock is ‘one of the greatest leading indicators’ of market direction. Here’s what it’s saying now.

    Zoom Video Communications has been a "poster child" for stocks hitting new lows on the Nasdaq Composite, says Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Markets.

  • Bank of Canada: inflation is still too high, but moving in the right direction

    The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said inflation remained "too high" even as data showed price pressures were easing off peak levels, and pledged to continue to do whatever was needed to bring it back to target. Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking to university students in Waterloo, Ontario, also said while some have suggested a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices, the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard landing by clearly communicating its intentions. "We will continue to take whatever actions are necessary to restore price stability for households and businesses and to maintain Canadians' confidence that we can deliver on our mandate of bringing inflation back to 2%," he later added.

  • Weyerhaeuser stock dives toward 21-month low after BofA downgrades, amid 'looming recession'

    Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. took 6.4% dive in afternoon trading, toward a 21-month low, after BofA Securities analyst George Staphos downgraded the paper and forest products company, citing a lower outlook for operating rates and pricing for wood products and a "looming recession." Staphos cut his rating to neutral from overweight, and lowered his price target to $34 from $38. "At this juncture, operating rates in 2023 look like they'll pierce 80%, prompting more downward pricing pressure on the

  • Oil prices settle at a nearly 2-week low as an expected Fed rate hike may hurt energy demand

    Oil futures fell on Tuesday, sending U.S. and global benchmark prices to their lowest settlement in almost two weeks, as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day policy meeting that's expected to result in another supersize rate increase.

  • Bank of Marin (BMRC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Bank of Marin (BMRC) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Strength Seen in Harmonic (HLIT): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Harmonic (HLIT) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Done Deals: Aviation company unveils Texas hanger; Laguna Development sells Kentucky property

    Laguna Development Corp.'s deal to sell Ellis Park Racing and Gaming for $79 million is subject to certain capital and price adjustments.

  • Haleon believes it is not liable for any potential Zantac liabilities

    LONDON (Reuters) -Haleon believes it is not liable for any claims that may arise from U.S. litigation over the heartburn drug Zantac, the London-listed company's CEO Brian McNamara told Reuters on Tuesday. Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK , has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers. Haleon, spun out of GSK as an independent company in July as the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

  • Why NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • World Fuel Services Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 86 RS Rating

    The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for World Fuel Services stock entered a new percentile Tuesday, with an increase from 79 to 86. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Decades of market research reveals that the best stocks typically have an RS Rating of above 80 as they launch their biggest price moves.

  • Is Ashford (AINC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Ashford (AINC) and Axis Capital (AXS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • American Airlines Says Data Breach Affected Small Number of Customers

    Hackers gained access to personal data for a “very small number” of American Airlines Group customers and employees through a phishing scam that affected some employee email accounts, the airline said Tuesday. American discovered the breach in July, according to a Sept. 16 notification letter shared with state regulators in Montana. The airline said in a written statement that it has no evidence that any personal data had been misused.