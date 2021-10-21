U.S. markets closed

CDC Awards ICF $35 Million in Public Health Contracts

·3 min read
In this article:
Company Will Provide Digital Transformation, Data Management, Health Surveillance and Communications Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) three recompete contracts with a combined value of $35 million to provide digital transformation, health surveillance, data management, technical assistance and communications services to its programs. The agreements include:

(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)
(PRNewsfoto/ICF International)

  • A $15 million task order with the Division of HIV Prevention's Data Coordinating Center to centralize and modernize two of its largest HIV behavioral clinical surveillance systems. ICF will provide data collection, data management, technical assistance and system development and maintenance services. The contract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

  • An $11 million task order with the Division of Cancer Prevention and Control's National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR) to provide data collection, monitoring, analytical and evaluation support to the Cancer Surveillance System and support NPCR's program planning and evaluation activities. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

  • A $9 million task order with the Office on Smoking and Health to provide communications, marketing and partnership engagement services, as well as research and technical assistance support on issues related to tobacco control, including the development and implementation of campaigns and the release of Surgeon General reports. It has a term of four years, including a one-year base and three one-year options.

"ICF has partnered with CDC programs for over 30 years, and we have the right people and the right skills in place to meet their complex needs—from public health research to data analytics and IT modernization to communications and citizen engagement," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We look forward to continuing to help CDC advance the critical public health missions of its programs."

ICF brings together a broad set of public health, health technology and technical support services to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. ICF's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

Read more about ICF's public health and digital transformation services.

About ICF
ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 7,500 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements
Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, lauren.dyke@ICF.com, +1.571.373.5577

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-awards-icf-35-million-in-public-health-contracts-301405962.html

SOURCE ICF

