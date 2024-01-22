CDC declares end of cantaloupe salmonella outbreak that killed 6, sickened more than 400

Federal health officials announced a salmonella outbreak tied to cantaloupes that claimed six lives and sicked more than 400 people has ended.

"Recalled cantaloupes are no longer available for sale and are past their use-by dates," the Centers For Disease Control posted on X Friday.

Since November, 407 people in 44 states fell ill after eating the melons affected in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Of those who became sick, 158 were hospitalized, the CDC reported.

Fruit also sold in Canada sickening dozens

The fruit was also sold in Canada in the following provinces: British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Health officials there said dozens of people were hospitalized after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency first issued the fruit recall warning Nov. 1.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and fatal infections in children, the elderly, and other people with weakened immune systems, according to the C. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever 12- 72 hours after eating a contaminated product.

Most people recover without treatment, but in rare circumstances the infection can require hospitalization, the health agency said. Pregnant women are also at higher risk of developing an infection from it and should seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

