U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,718.14
    +40.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,546.72
    +360.90 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,785.76
    +109.96 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.56
    +27.81 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.79
    -2.67 (-3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.80
    -6.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9860
    -0.0290 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1280
    +0.1720 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,444.62
    -50.52 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.83
    -3.88 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.01
    +35.77 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

CDC Foundation Announces Climate and Health Initiative Focused on Young People, Including $550,000 in Initial Grants

·5 min read

Effort Aims to Engage Young People and Bolster Community Readiness to Meet Climate and Health Challenge

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While changes in the earth's climate and actions to reduce carbon emissions receive significant attention in the news cycle, people are less familiar with how the earth's changing climate is impacting health. Today, the CDC Foundation announced a new focus to bring together young people to raise awareness about the linkage between climate and health and to engage them in their communities to better prepare for the growing health impacts from climate change. Today's announcement includes the availability of an initial $550,000 in grant funding the CDC Foundation will make available to organizations focused on young people for use in communities across the nation as well as opportunities for individuals to share their views on addressing the climate and health challenge.

CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)
CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)

The health impacts from the earth's evolving climate are growing and range from wildfires that effect asthma and cardiovascular disease, to injuries from severe weather events, to extreme heat that increases heat-related illness and death, to water and food availability challenges. According to a 2021 study published in The Lancet, all of these health-related issues also have an impact on the mental health of young people, who report suffering from anxiety, feelings of sadness, hopelessness, anger and being powerless in addressing climate change. And, many young people live in communities that have contributed the least to climate change but are among those most threatened by the changing climate.

"The health and mental health impacts of our changing climate are daunting, but we must not lose sight of opportunities to come together in our communities to better prepare people, particularly those who are most at risk, for these climate-related health challenges," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Young people are playing a central role in helping to make a difference with the climate and health challenge, and at the CDC Foundation we are pleased to launch an effort that aims to further engage young adults to take action."

Today, through Instagram Live, Monroe announced the CDC Foundation's focus on engaging young adults to address the climate and health challenge, including three initial opportunities for young people to engage:

  • Visit the CDC Foundation's website (https://www.cdcfoundation.org/TakeAction) to learn more about the challenges of climate on health, the importance of ensuring increased knowledge about this linkage across the population and new opportunities that organizations focused on young people will soon have to apply for $550,000 in grants for use in communities across the nation;

  • Leave a video message with responses to three initial questions focused on how climate change is impacting health in their community, what inspires them to take action and what they are doing to reduce the impact of climate on the health of their community; and

  • Follow the CDC Foundation social media channels to stay connected with the Foundation on important opportunities to remain engaged around the climate and health topic.

As part of its initial climate and health grants, the CDC Foundation will solicit proposals from organizations focused on young people that are interested in receiving a grant to implement climate and public health-related activities. The CDC Foundation is especially interested in organizations led by members of, or focused on, historically marginalized communities who are experiencing disproportionate climate health impacts.

The grant program aims to support innovative interventions that will develop and equip the next generation of public health leaders. Examples of potential projects might include:

  • creating or bolstering an existing youth council to focus on climate-related health issues;

  • developing a climate and public health course to engage college students in the issues and solutions;  

  • implementing innovative young adult-centered climate education and resilience projects that use the arts to benefit mental health;

  • training young people on environment-related health equity issues in their communities; or

  • hosting young adult-led environment awareness community events to raise attention to local climate and health issues and ways for citizens to get involved.

"These grants represent a start, and we hope to raise more support that can be deployed with additional organizations nationwide that focus on young people," said Monroe. "While all communities face health threats from our changing climate, some communities will bear a greater burden. According to the Climate Justice Resilience Fund report, only about 2 percent of overall global giving goes to climate change mitigation, with only about 4 percent of that designated for equity-oriented work. This emphasizes the need as well as the opportunity for collective impact if individuals and organizations come together to support this vital work."

Information on the grant program proposal process will be released on October 31, 2022, by the CDC Foundation.

To learn more about the CDC Foundation's climate and health activities focused on young people, go to www.cdcfoundation.org/TakeAction.

About the CDC Foundation
The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 160 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-foundation-announces-climate-and-health-initiative-focused-on-young-people-including-550-000-in-initial-grants-301652168.html

SOURCE CDC Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • Enbridge says it agreed to pay $11 million on Line 3 pipeline penalties

    The Canadian company said $7.5 million of the total will be used to provide financial assurances and fund multiple environmental and resource enhancement projects, as part of the agreements with the Minnesota regulators and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The Minnesota attorney general would file a misdemeanor criminal charge for taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer, a charge that would be dismissed after the company adheres to one year of compliance with state water rules, Enbridge said in a news release. The replacement project, announced in 2014 and amounting to roughly $8.2 billion, was opposed by environmental and Native American groups, particularly in the last stage of the expansion in Minnesota.

  • Engine No. 1 takes stake in Coca-Cola, pushes for better recycling- Semafor

    The activist investor, which won an against-the-odds board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp last year, is calling for Coca-Cola to invest in or partner with a waste-management company to develop additional recycling capacity, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Coca-Cola aims to have 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025 and use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030, according to its sustainability goals. The investor has suggested a partnership between Coca-Cola and garbage collection and recycling company Republic Services Inc, in which Engine No. 1 holds a stake, the report said, adding that Coke executives have reached out to Republic.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. Amgen helped pioneer biotechnology and sells its therapies in more than 100 countries.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • MacroGenics strikes deal with Gilead potentially worth more than $1.7B

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. just struck a deal with a major U.S. pharmaceutical company that could mean more than $1.7 billion for the local biotech. MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) said Monday it has formed a collaboration agreement with Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) — giving Gilead the green light to develop and exclusively license MacroGenics’ blood cancer treatment candidate, called MGD024.

  • Prediction: This Could Be This Company's Next Billion-Dollar Product

    Denmark-based biotech Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is a longtime leader in the diabetes drug market. The company's pipeline is full of exciting programs. One in particular, icodec, looks destined to become a major growth driver for Novo Nordisk.

  • How much for that CT scan? It could be $4,000 or $134 at the same hospital — depending on your health plan.

    Health plans “leaving money on the table” when negotiating prices with hospitals, leading to higher out-of-pocket costs for insured patients, researchers say.

  • Why star-studded Peninsula biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals saw its stock fall more than 70%

    An eye disease drug from NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. failed a mid-stage clinical trial, the company said early Monday, sending shares of the South San Francisco company falling to a new 52-week low ahead of an option decision by its Big Pharma partner. The drug, called NGM-621, is part of a $450 million research-and-development deal with Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) originally signed in 2015 with a focus on NGM compounds in obesity, diabetes and the fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. Merck has about three months left to decide whether to exercise an option on NGM-621 and related compounds, either alone or bundled with two other pre-clinical eye drugs, NGM (NASDAQ: NGM) said.

  • Why BP wants to acquire Archaea Energy

    Archaea's success paved the way for Rice Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by former Rice Energy CEO Daniel Rice IV, to acquire Archaea.

  • ‘Oh God.’ Bison rams hiker after she gets too close at Texas state park, video shows

    The bison may have looked calm at first, but there were warning signs of what was to come.

  • BP Buys Renewable Natural-Gas Company in $4.1 Billion Deal

    BP PLC said it had agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion plus debt in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel. The British oil major said Monday that the acquisition of Houston-based Archaea—its biggest deal since its 2018 acquisition of U.S. shale assets—would expand the company’s clean-energy portfolio. BP like other big oil companies, is shifting more resources into lower-carbon energy, even as it continues with its core business of producing oil and gas.

  • How Does the US Compare to Other Countries When It Comes to Energy Bills?

    Sometimes it can seem as though the United States stands alone with its increasingly high energy bills. In February 2022, The New York Times reported that coal use was reaching record highs worldwide...

  • Boulder's Biodesix snags $20M contract, plans move to larger space in Louisville

    The federal government awarded Boulder-based biotech company Biodesix (Nasdaq: BDSX) a contract to supply veteran and military hospitals with its diagnostic tests that detect lung diseases. Biodesix signed a deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the largest integrated health care system in the United States, the company announced Monday. Biodesix specializes in blood-based tests for lung diseases.

  • Hurricane Ian Losses Rain Down on This Insurer: What Investors Need to Know

    Progressive faces $760 million in losses relating to the hurricane. Here's why it can weather the storm.

  • Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now

    Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) product revenues are primarily driven by higher sales of its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug Caplyta. Caplyta is also being evaluated for other CNS indications.

  • 8 Eating Habits To Slow Brain Aging, Says Nutritional Psychiatrist

    As you grow older, moving into your 30s and 40s, your brain changes; it starts to shrink and continues to do so throughout the rest of your life. With that shrinkage can come changes in your cognitive abilities, which can become a cause for concern with respect to dementia and Alzheimer's disease.But don't we all know someone in their late 80s or 90s who is sharp as a tack with a memory like an elephant? Why have those people avoided what seems to be an inevitable part of aging? Genetics has som

  • Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

    Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction. Researchers chasing long COVID cures are eager to learn whether the drug can offer similar benefits to millions suffering from pain, fatigue and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Gave a "Pretty Troublesome" Update on What's Next for COVID

    The tides seem to have turned on the COVID front. In September, President Joe Biden declared that "the pandemic is over," and while many experts believed that was preemptive, the data has been trending in an encouraging direction. The majority of communities in the U.S. are currently experiencing low levels of virus spread, while only 2 percent are struggling with high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But we can't turn our back on the battle altoge

  • Get ready for one major impact of inflation that won’t hit until next year

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.