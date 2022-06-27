U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

CDC Foundation Supports 53 Community-Based Organizations to Implement and Expand HIV Self-Testing Programs

·4 min read

Community-Based Organizations Will Help Increase Access to HIV Self-testing in Underserved Communities and Among Those Most Vulnerable to HIV

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in eight people living with HIV in the United States is undiagnosed, and more than one-third of all new HIV infections are transmitted by people who do not know they have HIV. HIV self-tests, which can be done at home or in other private settings, are a confidential way for people to learn their HIV status, and this knowledge can help connect them to lifesaving prevention tools and treatment. To ensure more people have access to self-testing, the CDC Foundation announced more than $5 million in total support to 53 community-based organizations (CBOs) to establish and expand HIV self-testing programs within their communities.

CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)
CDC Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/CDC Foundation)

Because of COVID-19 lockdowns and closures, HIV self-testing increased over the past two years, and it has proven to be a cost-effective way to make HIV testing more accessible in regions where healthcare is often a challenge—including rural, traditionally underserved and stigmatized communities. However, historic racial, ethnic and geographic disparities in healthcare coverage still exist, and there are many communities and populations that still do not have access to HIV testing services, including many of those most vulnerable to HIV.

CBOs—such as faith-based organizations, community health clinics, advocacy organizations, AIDS service organizations and others—are essential partners in HIV prevention and care and can help to expand self-testing in the communities that need it most. These vital organizations already complement the work of state and local health departments by offering health services to people not fully benefiting from existing HIV testing and prevention options. As trusted resources in their communities, CBOs can share important health information in ways that overcome stigma, misinformation and fear about HIV.

With CDC Foundation support, the CBOs funded in this effort will build upon their existing HIV work and establish new, culturally relevant self-testing programs that are tailored to their communities and include science-based information that is easy to understand. In addition, the CBOs will partner with neighborhood businesses, schools and religious institutions to communicate the importance of knowing one's HIV status and enlist the help of respected local spokespersons in their outreach efforts.

Beyond financial support, the CDC Foundation is partnering with Community Education Group, a West Virginia-based HIV prevention-focused organization, to provide technical assistance, capacity-building support, and HIV self-tests to the funded CBOs.

"Self-tests can get more people tested by reaching them outside of traditional clinical settings," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Providing people with broader access to self-testing is a powerful tool that provides essential information to make informed decisions about HIV prevention and treatment."

This project will expand the reach and impact of HIV self-testing programs through collaborative partnerships with medical clinics and local and national organizations while advancing the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (2022–2025).

To learn more, see list of organizations approved for funding through this program.

This project is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $9 million with 100 percent funded by CDC/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

About the CDC Foundation 
The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of programs in the United States and in more than 160 countries last year. Visit www.cdcfoundation.org for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-foundation-supports-53-community-based-organizations-to-implement-and-expand-hiv-self-testing-programs-301575817.html

SOURCE CDC Foundation

