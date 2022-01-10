U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.42
    -0.48 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3581
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    -0.3100 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,727.82
    -718.72 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.27
    -63.96 (-6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
The CDC recommends humidifiers to ease coronavirus symptoms—these are the best ones

Amanda Tarlton and Felicity Warner, Reviewed
·3 min read
The CDC recommends humidifiers to ease coronavirus symptoms—these are the best ones

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again—with the U.S. averaging 550,000 new daily cases, many Americans are finding themselves coming down with an infection, experiencing symptoms like fever or chills, congestion or sore throat. The CDC expects current vaccines to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths with the omicron variant. Still, breakthrough infections are possible and even expected, especially with the amount of COVID-19 spread occurring across the country.

If you or someone in your household contracts COVID-19, you may want to consider picking up a humidifier. This device adds moisture to the air, helping to soothe symptoms like a cough or sore throat. Not to mention, it can help to keep your home from becoming too dry this winter. But which humidifier is right for your home? The experts at Reviewed have tested plenty of humidifiers, evaluating them for ease of use, moisture creation and efficiency. Here are four of the top humidifiers we've tested to keep handy in case of a COVID-19 infection.

1. Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier

This is the best humidifier we've ever tested.

There's more than one reason why we chose the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier as the number one humidifier out there. Thanks to its large one-gallon capacity, it can run for 10 straight hours (!) before needing to be refilled and is incredibly powerful (it increased the humidity of our testing room by 34 percent in under five hours). Bonus: The Vicks humidifier also has a medicine cup that sits over the exhaust which can be used with essential oils or medicinal inhalants.

Get the Vicks Warm Must Humidifier from Walmart for $34.28

2. Honeywell Filter-Free Warm Moisture Humidifier

This humidifier is virtually silent.

Like the Vicks humidifier, this one from Honeywell has a large one-gallon capacity and a lot of power (it actually out-performed the Vicks by one percentage point in our humidity test!). It also has a cup for use with medicinal oils and inhalants so you can infuse your room with the scents of your choice. While the HWM705B model we tested isn't sold anymore, the newer Honeywell HWM845 has nearly identical features and is available to buy right now.

Get the Honeywell Filter-Free Warm Moisture Humidifier from Walmart for $55.14

3. Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

It comes in 9 pretty colors.

Perhaps one of the most attractive humidifiers (i.e. you won't mind having it sit out in plain sight), the Crane Cool Mist Humidifier can run for up to 15 hours straight and performed second-best out of all the cool mist humidifiers we tested. Its 10,000+ reviewers on Amazon also appreciate that it has an automatic shut-off safety function (it turns itself off when the water runs out) and that it's very easy to clean.

Get the Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier from Amazon for $39.98

4. Pure Enrichment MistAire

This is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon.

If you're looking for a humidifier that will last all night, look no further than the MistAire, which can run for 16 hours. We love that it's very easy to use (there's just one button!) and that it has a soothing nightlight function so you aren't fumbling around in the dark. It also has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon for being both super quiet and super effective at getting rid of dry air.

Get the Pure Enrichment MistAire from Amazon for $39.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best humidifiers to help ease COVID-19 symptoms

