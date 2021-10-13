U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

CDG Introduces Calix Internet Usage Integration for MBS

·2 min read

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent integration of Calix's internet usage monitoring capabilities into CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise billing and OSS solution. The integration will allow MBS clients utilizing Calix's Support Cloud services to access usage metrics associated with a customer's internet services directly in MBS. The MBS integration produces an interactive chart that can be accessed through the Customer Care module, which shows usage details for an internet service including accumulated download and upload totals, average bit rates, and hourly and daily usage totals.

Superior BSS/OSS Solutions Since 1970 (PRNewsfoto/Communications Data Group)
Superior BSS/OSS Solutions Since 1970 (PRNewsfoto/Communications Data Group)

Integrates Calix's internet usage monitoring into CDG's MBS BSS/OSS solution.

"Incorporating Calix's internet usage metrics into the MBS system is a great example of an integration that we feel benefits the user experience by simplifying the client's ability to access this information directly through MBS," stated CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk. "Calix services are utilized by many of our current and prospective clients, and this integration is just one of many we have planned with Calix."

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About Calix: Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
ryant@cdg.ws

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdg-introduces-calix-internet-usage-integration-for-mbs-301399568.html

SOURCE Communications Data Group

