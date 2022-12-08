U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,963.15
    +29.23 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,810.97
    +213.05 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.86
    +124.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,821.67
    +14.77 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.37
    +0.36 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.35 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4670
    +0.0590 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4390
    -0.0850 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,922.42
    +110.68 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.30
    +3.61 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

CDG Introduces MBS Integration with Salesforce

·2 min read

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent integration between CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise billing and OSS solution and Salesforce, a global CRM leader. The integration supports automatic Salesforce order creation in MBS for new customers, avoiding swivel-chair activities, and allows MBS clients to manage contact information in either system, providing data integrity and the flexibility to enter and update contact data from either system.

Superior BSS/OSS Solutions Since 1970 (PRNewsfoto/Communications Data Group)
Superior BSS/OSS Solutions Since 1970 (PRNewsfoto/Communications Data Group)

CDG announces integration between CDG's MBS BSS/OSS solution and Salesforce.

CDG's Chief Technology Officer, Tony Stout, noted that, "Creating an integration between Salesforce and our MBS BSS/OSS solution is just one part of our larger effort to integrate with CRM systems used by the sales and support staff of service providers. We recognize that managing service, support, and sales data across multiple domains and platforms can create disconnects in providing service, maintaining data continuity, and most importantly closing sales. Growing our connections with industry leading CRMs is a crucial step to increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and creating a true 360° subscriber view." In addition to Salesforce, CDG also has existing CRM integrations with CheckPoint and Zoho and is currently developing integrations with Hubspot, CrowdFiber, and Oracle NetSuite, as well as others.

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Workflow, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Salesforce:

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Source: Communications Data Group
Contact: Ryan Travaille
Phone: 217 402-3445
ryant@cdg.ws

Related Links
http://www.cdg.ws

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdg-introduces-mbs-integration-with-salesforce-301698552.html

SOURCE Communications Data Group

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for Release of Staked Ether

    Staked ETH withdrawals are coming in the spring of 2023, while proto-danksharding will follow in the subsequent hard fork in the fall

  • Should Samsung Buy This Longtime Technology Partner?

    The consumer electronics giant is growing closer and closer to OLED technology partner Universal Display. Should the two companies join forces at this point?

  • Microsoft is risking an antitrust fight over the future of gaming

    Microsoft looks set to battle the FTC over its deal to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Short Sellers’ Damning Reports May Get Harder to Google

    (Bloomberg) -- Targets of damning reports by short sellers and other critics of corporate performance can insist that Google cuts internet search links to the research — but only if they can show it’s wrong, according to the European Union’s top court. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Released in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Workin

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • 3 Tech Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Even though tech stocks are deep in bear market territory, they're still a better play than crypto.

  • This once good company has created two great ones – investors should own both

    Market noise has been loud this year and it has been difficult for investors to look beyond the hysteria whipped up by their peers to focus on information and fundamentals. Sentiment has also been highly changeable, which has led to volatile stock prices that in many cases materially diverge from underlying business valuations.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • Five energy companies are seeing big stock buying from their executives after this year’s big run

    Oil will trade a lot higher next year, and energy stocks are still cheap. It will trade up 16% on average next year and spike up over 25%, says Francisco Blanch, the Bank of America head of global commodities and derivatives research. In a press briefing last week, he predicted Brent crude oil (BRN00) will average $100 per barrel next year, and trade as high as $110.

  • If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This

    For many reasons, including rising costs of living and longevity, Americans are delaying their retirement. While workers in the past would try to hang it up at around 62, workers now are frequently planning on working into their 70s. If … Continue reading → The post If You Delay Retirement, You Should Also Delay This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Tell If My Retirement Contributions Are Actually Going Into My 401(k)?

    Money deducted from your paycheck for contributions to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, or to repay a loan from your plan, is supposed to go directly to the investments you've selected. If it doesn't, the U.S. Dept. of Labor and … Continue reading → The post Want to Make Sure Your Retirement Contributions Actually Going Into Your 401(k)? This New Rule Could Help appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • Top 15 Automation Companies in the US

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 15 automation companies in the U.S. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Automation Companies in the U.S. The onset of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing have provided companies with new technologies and avenues to improve their business processes. […]

  • 5 Unstoppable Trends to Invest $1,000 in for 2023

    This year has served as a reminder to the investment community that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've fallen into a bear market with peak declines ranging from 22% to 38%. What follows are five unstoppable trends to invest $1,000 in for 2023.

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.

  • Power Metals Welcomes Winsome's Managing Director to the Board

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV :PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Winsome Resources' (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") Managing Director Chris Evans has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

  • Wayfair sues suppliers, says it was victim of ‘sophisticated fraudulent scheme’

    Boston-based Wayfair Inc. is suing three of its furniture suppliers and two of their operators, alleging they devised and put in practice “a scheme” to obtain extra payments from the online retailer.

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized, New Report Says

    Mazars performed a proof-of-reserves and proof-of-liabities audit on the centralized exchange.