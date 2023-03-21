U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

CDIB Capital Joins Taiwan's Water Conservation Efforts, as Angelo Koo Seeks to Help Reach Net-zero

China Development Foundation
·2 min read

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Created by the United Nations, the World Water Day is celebrated all over the world on March 22. The world is dealing with major water shortages, with nearly one-third of the population lack access to clean and reliable water. Pollutions caused by climate change, extreme weather, and environmental damage has accelerated the situation.

China Development Foundation, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture
China Development Foundation, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Press release picture

As countries around the Taiwan, including Taiwan, are all striving to achieve net-zero carbon emission goals by 2050, CDIB Capital Chairman Angelo Koo believes that net-zero transformation has long been the key for the financial industry to remain competitive. CDIB not only sets the most ambitious goals but is also committed to becoming the first financial holding company to set 2045 as the target year to reach net zero carbon emissions for its entire asset portfolio, gradually implementing the vision of sustainable development with a clear plan.

To achieve its goals, CDIB promises to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operation and management before 2030, with plans to implement various decarbonization measures and renewable energy procurement projects, promote the recycling of water and waste, and actively create a sustainable future for the next generation. As a leader in the industry's ESG efforts, CDIB focuses on low-carbon operations from the ground up, with a particular emphasis on reducing water consumption. The company's new Taiwan headquarters building, which has received the Gold Level Green Building Label, is equipped with rainwater collection system installed in 2021 to effectively utilize water gathered to water its lawns. In addition to installing automatic urinals, water-saving devices have also been added to the toilets and faucets of break rooms. When replacement is necessary, equipment with the water-saving label will be given priority to effectively regulate water usage. By optimizing the use of various water resources, the total water consumption of the CDIB in 2021 has decreased by 9.43% compared to 2016, and the per capita water consumption has seen a drastic reduction by 22.26%.

CDIB chairman Angelo Koo, shares that the shortage of clean water has led to environmental, educational, social, and health issues that cannot be ignored. Water resources are a crucial factor in stabilizing climate change, human well-being, and economic development. Koo encourages the financial industry to contribute by using their influence to make a positive impact, apply concrete water conservation actions, work together in finding ways to improve the efficiency of water usage, and take steps to protect the Earth and ensure the sustainable development of Taiwan.

Media Contacts:
Jet-Go Consulting Group
Raymond Wu
+886-2-23708000 #2209

SOURCE: China Development Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744900/CDIB-Capital-Joins-Taiwans-Water-Conservation-Efforts-as-Angelo-Koo-Seeks-to-Help-Reach-Net-zero

