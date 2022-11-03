U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,739.52
    -20.17 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,139.77
    -7.99 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,406.47
    -118.33 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.77
    -1.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    -1.86 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    -15.60 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0225 (-1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2400
    +0.5380 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,258.76
    -23.81 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.67
    -3.01 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

CDIC discusses how preparedness is key to protecting depositors

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation
·2 min read
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation
Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation

OTTAWA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) held its Annual Public Meeting today via live webcast. CDIC President and CEO Leah Anderson was joined by Chair of the Board, Robert Sanderson to discuss highlights in CDIC’s preparedness efforts, reinforcing trust in deposit insurance and recent governance updates that are helping CDIC navigate a complex and uncertain operating environment.

“Our current state of readiness ramped up when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in early 2020, and we have not let down our guard,” said Ms. Anderson. “As we have for 55 years, CDIC remains steadfast in its mandate to protect the savings of depositors in the unlikely event a member institution should fail.”

Key to CDIC’s preparedness is the ability for early and continuous identification of risks that can materially impact one or more member institutions and having detailed plans to resolve a potential crisis or failure of a specific troubled institution. These plans not only consider the impact on individual members, but also the system-wide impacts of a crisis. 

CDIC credits working with key stakeholders, industry leaders and financial safety net partners during this time of uncertainty and change as critical to keeping pace with depositor expectations and financial innovation while maintaining a state of readiness and reinforcing trust in deposit protection.

About CDIC

CDIC is a federal Crown corporation established in 1967 to protect the savings of Canadians and contribute to financial stability. We currently safeguard more than $1 trillion in eligible deposits at more than 80 member institutions. As resolution authority, CDIC is responsible for handling the failure of any of our members, from the smallest to the largest. Our members include banks, federally regulated credit unions as well as loan and trust companies. CDIC is funded by premiums paid by member institutions. CDIC has resolved 43 member failures affecting some two million Canadians. No one has lost a dollar of deposits under CDIC protection.

Further information:

Brad Evenson
Director, Communications and Public Affairs
Tel: 613.943.4395
E-mail: media@cdic.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance was affected by revenue decline across all segments.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The market downturn gives investors a target-rich environment to find good businesses at great prices.

  • Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fidelity National (FIS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.57% and 0.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday

    Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro said on Wednesday that sales slumped 33% in the three-month period that ended in late September, reflecting major demand weakness in both of its key business segments. The consumer division declined 18%, and the Hawthorne segment, home to its cannabis farming supply products, dove 49%.

  • Geron (GERN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Geron (GERN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.11% and 156.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.