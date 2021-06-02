U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,632.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,703.50
    +29.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,302.80
    +5.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.32
    +0.12 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2214
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    17.48
    -0.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4175
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.0960 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,515.30
    +1,277.06 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.11
    +32.02 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,117.91
    +171.77 (+0.59%)
     

CDK Global buys vehicle the e-commerce platform Roadster for $360 million

Rebecca Bellan
·1 min read

Roadster, the Palo Alto-based digital platform that gives dealers tools to sell new and used vehicles online has been acquired for $360 million by retail automotive technology company CDK Global Inc., according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

As part of the all-cash deal, Roadster is now a wholly owned subsidiary. Roadster's business model has evolved since its founding in 2013. The online sales platform initially hosted dealers' inventory on its site, but handled the entire sales process with customers. Roadster now works more directly with dealerships by providing its digital retail tools directly to these businesses through its "Express" products.

These digital tools have helped dealerships enter a modern era and serve customers who have become accustomed to completing retail purchases online, particularly in the last year.

“Consumers have shown they are increasingly more willing to purchase big ticket items online, and this trend has quickly accelerated during the pandemic,” said Brian Krzanich, CDK Global's president and CEO, in a statement. “To meet their expectations, the automotive industry requires integrations of the right technology, data and infrastructure to better connect its online and in-store experiences.”

CDK is known for making the vehicle sales process easier with digital products like Connected Store, a digital quote, loan and payment tool, or Elead CRM, a leads generating software platform. Roadster's assets will connect CDK to dealer back-end-systems for a more seamless end-to-end sales process.

“Automotive retailing is extremely complex, and the best way to create a truly frictionless, end-to-end buying experience is to fully integrate our technology with the back-end systems that power dealership sales, finance and operations, regardless of provider,” said Andy Moss, Roadster's founder and CEO, in a statement.

  • Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan

    AirAsia X Bhd shareholders have approved the Malaysian budget airline's debt restructuring, it said on Tuesday, allowing it to pursue a scheme it viewed as key to survival. Shareholders of the long-haul affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd approved all resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting, including a rights issue and a share subscription for new investors to raise 500 million ringgit. AirAsia X last October proposed restructuring its 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.6 billion) debt into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit and having the rest waived.

  • Federal Reserve to begin winding down corporate bond holdings

    The Fed on Wednesday said it would begin the process of unwinding the $13.8 billion corporate bond portfolio that it amassed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • What’s the smart way to play AMC’s stock? Try these two options strategies

    AMC shares are super-volatile amid a short squeeze. Options can be a way to capitalize on the moves, with a measure of prudence.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

  • Dogecoin surges more than 30% and the crypto army cheers as Coinbase Pro network opens to transfers

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

  • AMC’s new free popcorn for retail investors plan is just latest move by increasingly flirty meme stock execs

    Meme stock players have been positively Muskian in their careful pursuit of retail traders attention in 2021, but AMC CEO Adam Aron's new "AMC Investor Connect" plan might forge a new middle ground.

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • Wednesday’s hottest meme stock? Well, it’s not AMC.

    AMC got all the attention on a wild day for meme stocks on Wall Street, but it was Bed, Bath & Beyond that saw the biggest gain in one key category for this social media-fueled corner of the stock market.

  • Facing labor shortages, companies are draining their inventories

    Demand is soaring, but many companies, unable to find workers to make enough fresh products, are running down their inventory stock to keep up.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya files for four new SPACs, with a new focus

    While still seeking merger candidates for two of his six blank-check companies, Chamath Palihapitiya filed for four more on Wednesday, with a new focus: biotech.

  • AMC Shorts Hang Tight During Epic Rally in Break From January

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing another push from day traders targeting the most-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., hedge funds aren’t backing down this time.Professional speculators, who were forced to retreat in late January amid a similar assault, are instead boosting their bearish wagers. Their short positions against single shares climbed for a ninth straight week, reaching an almost one-year high relative to the overall equity holdings, according to prime-broker data compiled by

  • AMC Skyrockets in Reality-Defying Rally That’s Feeding on Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- The meme-stock frenzy is back -- and bigger than ever.On Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. skyrocketed to an all-time high in a wild trading session as the Reddit retail-trading army came back in force, leaving many Wall Street pros wondering, yet again, what on Earth had become of the U.S. stock market.The money-losing movie-theater rose 95% and closed at a record high at $62.55. At one point the stock rose as much as 127%, pushing its total gains for the year

  • AMC offers new perks for retail investors: free large popcorn

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. kept soaring on massive volume Wednesday, as the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.

  • Dogecoin Is Soaring as Coinbase Climbs Aboard the Crypto-Meme Train

    Coinbase plans to allow its "pro" customers to trade Dogecoin starting Thursday, a big step to legitimizing the once-jokey cryptocurrency.

  • FireEye to sell FireEye for more than $1 billion, become Mandiant

    FireEye Inc. is selling its FireEye unit to a private-equity firm for more than $1 billion, which will lead to a name change and new share-repurchase program.

  • Jim Cramer said his 'Mad COVID-19 Index’ would beat the market — did it?

    Cramer picked 100 companies he believed would outperform the S&P during the pandemic.

  • Australia central bank holds rates as economy charges ahead

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy settings at 0.1% for a sixth straight meeting, awaiting inflation and wage pressures, in a decision that was widely expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The local dollar briefly stumbled to $0.7740 from a one-week high of $0.7769 reached earlier in the day as the RBA wrongfooted some market participants who were expecting a hawkish tilt in the central bank's statement, in line with its New Zealand counterpart.

  • What dilution? AMC can’t stop raising capital by selling more of its meme stock, and the market can’t stop buying.

    The meme stock soared almost 22% at Tuesday’s open after the theater announced it had sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P.

  • Biden Targets a Tax Break That Helped Trump Build His Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is pushing to close a tax break that helped his predecessor amass a fortune.The Democrat has proposed narrowing a tax code provision that allows real estate investors to avoid capital gains taxes when they sell property, as long as they use the gains to buy more. Former President Donald Trump’s most valuable investment, which traces back to his $95 million purchase of a west-side Manhattan development site, has benefited from the rule.In 2005, when Trump’s part

  • Chipotle's infamous long lines are back: CEO Brian Niccol

    Chipotle's restaurants are roaring back to life as people get more mobile after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance Live chats with Chipotle chairman and CEO Brian Niccol.