U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,880.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,117.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.50
    +8.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6290
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.46
    +21.27 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.90
    -20.58 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.17
    +40.05 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

CDL 1000 Named 2022 Top Technology Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CDL 1000
·4 min read
CDL 1000
CDL 1000

Chicago-based logistics technology provider earns recognition for boosting supply chain efficiencies with its cutting-edge digital and financial solutions

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDL 1000, a leader in technology for the logistics industry, today announces it has been named to the 2022 Top Technology Startup list by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). The award honors software and technology startups breaking ground and solving problems in the supply chain and logistics space.

This year, CDL 1000 identified that one of the most significant issues hobbling the supply chain industry is clearing storage space at ports and rail yards and moving containers out on time. To help combat this, CDL 1000 launched its new service offering Demurrage as a Service (DaaS), which will help customers save tens of millions of dollars each week by avoiding severe port and rail yard storage fees. DaaS is an industry-first solution to help Fortune 100 companies get better control over their drayage operations.

Seen as the FEMA of drayage, shippers can contact CDL 1000 when they're in a bind to transport containers and keep shipments moving along the supply chain quickly and efficiently. This will enable shippers to get a better grasp on their shipments, simplifying complex transportation needs and moving more containers than ever before.

"Our goal is to simplify complex shipping needs to help all parties overcome the daily challenges they face through completely digitalizing operations," said Andrew Sobko, CEO of CDL 1000. "This award is a further validation of the work our team puts into developing technology solutions that optimize the supply chain industry and solve complex problems."

Additionally, CDL 1000 has been working to develop several technology solutions powered by AI to help combat logistics disruptions that have been ever-present over the last year. An example is its digital Batch platform. Batch is a first-of-its-kind logistics solution, allowing customers to seamlessly list or bid on batches of shipments, alleviating capacity issues, reducing waste, enhancing efficiency and increasing visibility. Additionally, the platform enables shippers to move upwards of 50 – 1,000 containers at a time, similar to Costco bulk buying.

Another industry-first solution being developed by CDL 1000 is the Ruby Voice Assistant. Ruby allows shippers to book a truck through an AI-voice assistant, much like Amazon's Alexa, simply by telling it your requirements and confirming the price. With Ruby, customers are guaranteed a more personalized, seamless experience, giving them more access and visibility to the best prices for booking trucks.

To learn more about CDL 1000 and its services, visit: https://www.cdl1000.com/.

Go to https://foodlogistics.com/. to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About CDL 1000
CDL is logistics unlimited and the nation’s leading drayage partner. CDL drives efficiency at every turn. From the right equipment ready to go to real-time tracking and always-on technology, CDL is here to get your goods to their destination – without fail.

Everything CDL provides is designed around ease, efficiency and driving down costs. CDL will help get your containers in and out of ports and rail yards without delays, even during their busiest times.

CDL experience, coordination, and equipment come together to create a seamless and efficient drayage process from beginning to end – made even smoother by the key relationships CDL has forged with port and rail yard operators over the years.

From a single load to solving your big supply chain challenges, CDL will get your freight where it needs to be, no matter the obstacle, and in the most cost-effective manner while reducing waste.

About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact
Matt Greenfield
Uproar PR for CDL 1000
mgreenfield@uproarpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Recharacterizing Your IRA Contribution

    You can recharacterize a Roth IRA as a traditional IRA and vice versa. But a new rule change limits Roth conversions.

  • Yes, You Can Manage Your Own Retirement!

    If you don't want to pay a financial pro to help you plan for retirement, consider mapping out a plan with these simple, do-it-yourself strategies.

  • Struggling to Find Accountants, Businesses Boost Salary Offers, Hire Temporary Workers

    A deepening shortage of accountants is driving a growing number of companies to raise salaries or seek temporary help to strengthen their finance teams amid a slowing economy.

  • Coinbase Case In $1.2M Dogecoin Sweepstakes Lawsuit Set For SCOTUS Review

    A recent ruling by a U.S. appeals court said that Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) cannot force former customers to use private arbitration to settle disputes related to a Dogecoin sweepstakes. Former Coinbase users filed the lawsuit against the firm, alleging that they were tricked into paying $100 or more to enter a contest in June 2021 to win prizes worth up to $1.2 million in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), reports Reuters. To create an account with Coinbase, the users signed off on the exchange'

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Meta Stocks Slides As EU Commission Says It's Breaking Antitrust Rules

    "Meta unilaterally imposes unfair trading conditions on competing online classified ads services which advertise on Facebook or Instagram," the European Commission said.

  • India's sugarcane-based ethanol plan has a big problem: water

    While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivizing sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether dip; XRP leads declines across top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin and Ether fell in Asian trading on Monday afternoon, with XRP leading declines across the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies

  • FedEx and Nike earnings will hold vital hints on holiday-shopping strength

    After investors raced for the exits following their last earnings reports, FedEx and Nike will try it again in the week ahead.

  • EU Charges Meta With Antitrust Violations Linked to Marketplace

    The European Union charged Facebook parent Meta with antitrust violations for allegedly distorting competition by tying its online classified ad service to its social network.

  • How To Retire Early

    If you're thinking about early retirement, you need to budget, save, invest, and plan ahead. Find out how to retire early so you can enjoy a longer retirement.

  • REITs May Be a Great Investment Next Year (After a Rough 2022)

    The FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index has slid 23% this year amid surging interest rates and economic sluggishness.

  • Uniper warns of total wipeout without German rescue

    FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Germany's Uniper called on Monday for shareholders to approve a bailout and nationalisation that will cost the government more than 50 billion euros ($53 billion), warning that it will otherwise have to consider insolvency. Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach told a virtual extraordinary shareholder meeting that the disarray caused by the loss of gas supplies from Russia could leave shareholders with nothing if they did not accept German proposal. Russia's Gazprom was once Uniper's biggest supplier of gas, but a big drop in deliveries after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine forced the German gas importer to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices to honour its contracts.