U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,946.76
    +12.38 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,664.82
    +188.36 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,029.08
    +24.46 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.36
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    +2.25 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.30
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.28 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2290
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1190
    +0.5690 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,036.36
    -125.38 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.05
    +2.39 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.08
    -31.55 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

CDL 1000 Named a Food Logistics 2022 Top Software and Technology Company

CDL 1000
·3 min read
CDL 1000
CDL 1000

Chicago-based logistics technology provider earns recognition for its cutting-edge digital solutions that are simplifying the supply chain

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDL 1000, a leader in technology for the logistics industry, today announces it has been named to the 2022 Top Software and Technology list by Food Logistics. The award honors software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient, reliable global food and beverage supply chain. The award win comes on the heels of CDL 1000's third overall ranking on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list for growing its business by 56,135% from 2018 – 2021.

CDL 1000 was recognized for its smart logistics technology that its customers are using to ease disruptions within the supply chain and ensure shipments are moved on time to their destinations. Its technology combines augmented intelligence with artificial intelligence (AI) to automate complicated processes within the supply chain. These solutions provide a more accessible and affordable solution for volume export customers, assisting with turning their containers quicker – from loaded to unloaded and back to fully loaded – increasing the loaded ratio from 50% to over 80%.

"Being recognized as a top software and technology company is a testament to the hard work our team puts into creating industry-best solutions for our customers every day," said Andrew Sobko, CEO of CDL 1000. “Supply chain and logistics are hobbled by outdated technology. Our mission is to continue building digital solutions that will replace archaic processes, streamline operations and create greater efficiencies across the entire industry."

Seen as "the FEMA of drayage" for its rapid response capabilities, CDL 1000 works with customers to pull containers out of ports and rail yards within 24 hours, or it helps them pay costly port demurrage and rail yard storage late fees. Every minute matters in the supply chain, and CDL 1000 allows companies to keep shipments moving on time and more efficiently. By using CDL 1000's AI-powered tools, customers can more accurately forecast their budgets and improve their profit margins.

By employing digital solutions, CDL 1000 hopes to eliminate the archaic practices impeding the supply chain today, which will ultimately help boost its customers’ profits, speed up processes and get deliveries in consumers' hands quicker.

To learn more about CDL 1000 and its services, visit: https://www.cdl1000.com/.

Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com to view the complete list of all Top Software and Technology honorees.

About CDL 1000
CDL is logistics unlimited and the nation’s leading drayage partner. CDL drives efficiency at every turn. From the right equipment ready to go to real-time tracking and always-on technology, CDL is here to get your goods to their destination – without fail.

Everything CDL provides is designed around ease, efficiency and driving down costs. CDL will help get your containers in and out of ports and rail yards without delays, even during their busiest times.

CDL experience, coordination, and equipment come together to create a seamless and efficient drayage process from beginning to end – made even smoother by the key relationships CDL has forged with port and rail yard operators over the years.

From a single load to solving your big supply chain challenges, CDL will get your freight where it needs to be, no matter the obstacle, and in the most cost-effective manner while reducing waste.

About Food Logistics
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

Media Contact
Matt Greenfield
Uproar PR for CDL 1000
mgreenfield@uproarpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicro

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Amgen Agrees to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 Billion

    The U.S. biotech company’s deal for the drugmaker, which develops medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is the year’s largest healthcare merger.

  • Is the Carvana online car buying model dead?

    The headlines for online-car buying platform Carvana (CVNA) haven’t been good recently. And whether the company will remain a public entity is now in doubt. In fact my colleague Rick Newman wrote a column dubbing it Yahoo Finance’s “Worst Company of the Year.” Despite a stock down XX% this year, concerns over its debt load, and weather management has the know-how to right the business, it seems one thing may actually stick around - the trend of buying used cars online.

  • Here Are the 5 Big Moves Warren Buffett Made in 2022

    While there is much more to Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) than mere stock-picking, Berkshire's public equity portfolio does get a lot of attention. After displaying lots of patience over the past few years, Buffett made five relatively big stock buys in 2022 as markets fell. Here are Buffett's picks and why he may have picked these names specifically.

  • Just 1 in 3 Americans understands this crucial component of planning smartly for retirement — and that lack of knowledge could prove very costly

    5 charts that show the state of retirement planning in America. Plus, advice from financial advisers on how to plan better and save more for retirement

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid with Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • Post-pandemic, consumers want things to return to normal. Employees? Not so much

    More than two and a half years later in a world yearning for normalcy, many workers are fed up and don't want to go back to the way things were

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.

  • Among the Best-Managed Companies of 2022, Some Warning Signs

    These companies score well overall in the WSJ Management Top 250. But there are red flags in at least one area.

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • Uber sues NYC Taxi & Limo Commission to block rate increase for drivers

    Uber is suing the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC), which last month approved a fare hike for ride-hail apps and taxi drivers amid a post-pandemic driver shortage, rising operational costs and higher inflation. On November 15, the TLC voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers by 7.42% and per-mile rates by 23.93%, a move by the commission that is meant to attract more drivers to the roads to serve increasing passenger demand. In its petition, Uber called the increases "dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes," noting that earlier fare increases have ranged from 1.46% to 5.34% and "accurately reflected the impact of inflation."

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • U.S. oil benchmark slides toward $70 a barrel

    Oil futures tick lower Monday, despite a continued shutdown of a major North American pipeline, as worries remain over the demand outlook for crude.

  • The 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    How does your company rank in the latest analysis of well-run companies for customers, employees and investors?