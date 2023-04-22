CDL Investments New Zealand Limited (NZSE:CDI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

CDL Investments New Zealand Limited (NZSE:CDI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase CDL Investments New Zealand's shares before the 27th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of May.

The upcoming dividend for CDL Investments New Zealand will put a total of NZ$0.041 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of NZ$0.035. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. CDL Investments New Zealand paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (77%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that CDL Investments New Zealand's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that CDL Investments New Zealand's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, CDL Investments New Zealand has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.5% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has CDL Investments New Zealand got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Its earnings per share are effectively flat in recent times. The company paid out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends to shareholders. Overall, it's hard to get excited about CDL Investments New Zealand from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about CDL Investments New Zealand's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CDL Investments New Zealand (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

