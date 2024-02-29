CDL Investments New Zealand's (NZSE:CDI) Dividend Will Be NZ$0.0412

CDL Investments New Zealand Limited (NZSE:CDI) will pay a dividend of NZ$0.0412 on the 17th of May. The dividend yield will be 5.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

CDL Investments New Zealand Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. This is a pretty unsustainable practice, and could be risky if continued for the long term.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 17.5% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 115%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

CDL Investments New Zealand Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.02 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.035. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. CDL Investments New Zealand's earnings per share has shrunk at 17% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about CDL Investments New Zealand's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for CDL Investments New Zealand (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is CDL Investments New Zealand not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

