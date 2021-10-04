CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics Report 2021: Performance, Selection and Use of Outsourcing Models
This CDMO Outsourcing Models report takes an in-depth look at current outsourcing practices among drug innovators to gain insight into the adoption and application of different outsourcing strategies. The report can be used to navigate the benefits and drawbacks of various outsourcing models, to understand the cost breakdown of a manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to see where potential savings can be optimized, and to prepare for potential difficulties and challenges that peer outsourcers have encountered when using contract manufacturers.
CDMO readers will gain insight into the service provider selection process, including details on budget, the use of consultants, the timeline for engaging CDMOs, and who is involved in the selection process. Contract manufacturers will also learn sponsor drivers for choosing different outsourcing models, their satisfaction with different models, and the challenges associated with each outsourcing approach. CDMOs can use this report's content to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive the outsourcing model's success, and to anticipate future customer needs.
Major Topics:
CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics
Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use
Future Trends
Study Data
Key Report Benefits:
Benefits and drawbacks of using each of three different outsourcing models for development and/or commercial manufacturing needs
Understand the cost breakdown of an outsourced manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to identify areas where potential savings may be gained
How to prepare for challenges and difficulties that peers have encountered when using contract manufacturers through various outsourcing models
Gain insight into how sponsor experience and capacity influence outsourcing strategies as well as which drug products and components are most likely to be outsourced
Learn decision-making hierarchies and outsourcing drivers influencing CDMO selection then use this information to improve your sales pitch and approach
Use this report to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to understand why those changes may transpire and to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive an outsourcing model's success
Key Topics Covered:
1. CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics
Primary Section Takeaways
Current Outsourcing Practices
In-house vs Outsourced Model Allocation
Drug Development Manufacturing
Commercial Manufacturing
CDMO Selection Budget
Use of Consultants
Roles & Responsibilities that Influence CDMO Selection
Drug Development Manufacturing
Commercial Manufacturing
CDMO Engagement Timelines
Development
CDMO Engagement Timelines
Commercial
Most Helpful CDMO Information
Experience and Capacity Influence Outsourcing Strategies
Ideal Service Provider Type by Phase
Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial Manufacturing
Use of Same CDMO for Drug Substance and Drug Product
Outsourcing Difficulties - Unprompted
Drug Development Manufacturing
Drug Development Manufacturing Difficulties - Direct Quotes
Outsourcing Difficulties - Unprompted
Commercial Manufacturing
Commercial Manufacturing Difficulties - Direct Quotes
Manufacturing Projects' Outsourcing Costs by Activity
Overall
Small Molecule Costs by Activity
Large Molecule Costs by Activity
2. Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use
Primary Section Takeaways
Outsourcing Model Performance vs Expectations
Drug Development Manufacturing
Commercial Manufacturing
Outsourcing Model Performance Scores
Drug Development Manufacturing
Commercial Manufacturing
Selection Driver Overview
Tactical Outsourcing Model
Drug Development Manufacturing
Tactical Outsourcing Model
Commercial Manufacturing
Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model
Drug Development Manufacturing
Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model
Commercial Manufacturing
Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model
Drug Development
Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model
Commercial Manufacturing
3. Future Trends
Primary Section Takeaways
Improving Outsourcing Relationships
Likelihood of Changing Service Providers Based on Trends
4. Study Data
5. Demographics
Company Type
Headquarters Location
Job Title
Exact Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Manufacturing Strategy
Manufacturing Responsibility
Knowledge of Company's Outsourcing Models
Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
Years of Experience
