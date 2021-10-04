CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics Report 2021: Performance, Selection and Use of Outsourcing Models

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CDMO Outsourcing Models (3rd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This CDMO Outsourcing Models report takes an in-depth look at current outsourcing practices among drug innovators to gain insight into the adoption and application of different outsourcing strategies. The report can be used to navigate the benefits and drawbacks of various outsourcing models, to understand the cost breakdown of a manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to see where potential savings can be optimized, and to prepare for potential difficulties and challenges that peer outsourcers have encountered when using contract manufacturers.

CDMO readers will gain insight into the service provider selection process, including details on budget, the use of consultants, the timeline for engaging CDMOs, and who is involved in the selection process. Contract manufacturers will also learn sponsor drivers for choosing different outsourcing models, their satisfaction with different models, and the challenges associated with each outsourcing approach. CDMOs can use this report's content to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive the outsourcing model's success, and to anticipate future customer needs.

Major Topics:

CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics

Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use

Future Trends

Study Data

Key Report Benefits:

Benefits and drawbacks of using each of three different outsourcing models for development and/or commercial manufacturing needs

Understand the cost breakdown of an outsourced manufacturing project by molecule type and stage of development to identify areas where potential savings may be gained

How to prepare for challenges and difficulties that peers have encountered when using contract manufacturers through various outsourcing models

Gain insight into how sponsor experience and capacity influence outsourcing strategies as well as which drug products and components are most likely to be outsourced

Learn decision-making hierarchies and outsourcing drivers influencing CDMO selection then use this information to improve your sales pitch and approach

Use this report to plan for changes in outsourcing model usage, to understand why those changes may transpire and to capture new business by zeroing in on the elements that drive an outsourcing model's success



Key Topics Covered:





1. CDMO Outsourcing Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Current Outsourcing Practices

In-house vs Outsourced Model Allocation

Drug Development Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

CDMO Selection Budget

Use of Consultants

Roles & Responsibilities that Influence CDMO Selection

Drug Development Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

CDMO Engagement Timelines

Development

CDMO Engagement Timelines

Commercial

Most Helpful CDMO Information

Experience and Capacity Influence Outsourcing Strategies

Ideal Service Provider Type by Phase

Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial Manufacturing

Use of Same CDMO for Drug Substance and Drug Product

Outsourcing Difficulties - Unprompted

Drug Development Manufacturing

Drug Development Manufacturing Difficulties - Direct Quotes

Outsourcing Difficulties - Unprompted

Commercial Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing Difficulties - Direct Quotes

Manufacturing Projects' Outsourcing Costs by Activity

Overall

Small Molecule Costs by Activity

Large Molecule Costs by Activity

2. Outsourcing Models: Performance, Selection and Use

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourcing Model Performance vs Expectations

Drug Development Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

Outsourcing Model Performance Scores

Drug Development Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

Selection Driver Overview

Tactical Outsourcing Model

Drug Development Manufacturing

Tactical Outsourcing Model

Commercial Manufacturing

Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model

Drug Development Manufacturing

Preferred Provider Outsourcing Model

Commercial Manufacturing

Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model

Drug Development

Strategic Partnership Outsourcing Model

Commercial Manufacturing

3. Future Trends

Primary Section Takeaways

Improving Outsourcing Relationships

Likelihood of Changing Service Providers Based on Trends

4. Study Data

5. Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Job Title

Exact Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Manufacturing Strategy

Manufacturing Responsibility

Knowledge of Company's Outsourcing Models

Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

Years of Experience



