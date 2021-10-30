U.S. markets closed

(CDNA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your CareDx, Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP
·1 min read
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) for violations of federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2021, CareDx disclosed that The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) recently sent CareDx a civil investigatory demand (CID) requesting documents related to a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices described to the Company's kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for similar issues as well as specific accounting and public reporting practices. Following this news, the Company's share price fell $27% on October 29, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a CareDx shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]


