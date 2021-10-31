U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,646.55
    -768.80 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

CDNA INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages CareDx (CDNA) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) investors to with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Visit:http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CDNA
Contact An Attorney Now:CDNA@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Investigation:
The investigation centers on the accuracy of CareDx's statements concerning its business practices, accounting, and public reporting, particularly pertaining to the company's kidney testing and phlebotomy services.
On Oct. 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx's kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.
"We're focused on investors' losses and whether CareDx engaged in making false claims concerning its kidney tests to federal health care programs," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
If you invested in CareDx and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CareDx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CDNA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670437/CDNA-INVESTIGATION-Hagens-Berman-National-Trial-Attorneys-Encourages-CareDx-CDNA-Investors-with-Significant-Losses-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now-Firm-Investigating-Possible-Securities-Law-Violations

Recommended Stories

  • Zuckerberg, Sandberg Should Face Criminal Probe, Liberal Nonprofit Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A liberal nonprofit that advocates for market competition is urging federal authorities to investigate whether top executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg broke the law, adding personal accusations to the allegations facing the company following disclosures from a whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants

  • Chip makers are threatening to scrap future US factories without generous tax breaks

    Intel, Samsung, and TSMC have each threatened to pull the plug on planned fabs in the US without billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies funded through the CHIPS Act.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • Amazon Web Services Looks to Drive Crypto Settlement and Custody to the Cloud

    The right candidate will transform the way firms transact in crypto, stablecoins, CBDCs and NFTs, said an AWS job post.

  • Oil Bulls Celebrate October, Yet Market Dynamics Change

    During October, West Texas Intermediate soared 11% and Brent Crude climbed 7.5%, showing how the ongoing gas shortage has increased demand for oil products

  • J&J settles most Risperdal lawsuits, with $800 million in expenses

    J&J said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that it reached a settlement in principle in September to resolve "substantially all" of the roughly 9,000 cases that the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker faced over Risperdal. The company said it reached the agreement with lawyers handling cases including a lawsuit in state court in Philadelphia by Nicholas Murray, a Maryland resident who a jury awarded an $8 billion punitive damage award in 2019 that a judge later reduced to $6.8 million. J&J said it accrued $800 million in legal expenses in the third quarter related to the settlement.

  • How Much Money Do You Need to Retire?

    While there may not be a more common or consequential financial question then “how much money do I need to retire?,” there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. One person’s retirement income needs will be different from the next, depending on their … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Need to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • Walmart Continues To Progress Beyond the Plastic Bag

    By Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, Walmart

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as its chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • The Great Blue-Collar Resignation: Low-wage workers lead labor turmoil

    Blue-collar workers are leading the Great Resignation and are the ones refusing to go back to work.

  • The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

    The prices of oil, coal, and natural gas are all on course to post a weekly loss as bearish factors loom on the horizon for energy markets

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In March 1957, the S&P Composite became the S&P 500 as we know it today, an index comprising 500 of the largest U.S. companies, designed to be a bellwether for the broader economy. Since its inception, the S&P 500 has generated an annualized return of approximately 7.

  • Deere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote

    "The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process," said Chuck Browning, UAW Vice President and Director of the Agricultural Implement Department. UAW said it will not release details of the tentative agreement until members at Deere locations meet and review terms of their proposed contract.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Approaches $100 a Barrel

    Oil prices have skyrocketed this year. Here's why they think ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) are in the best position to cash in as crude oil prices approach $100 a barrel. Reuben Gregg Brewer (ConocoPhillips): Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream refining operations so it could focus on its exploration and production operations.

  • Analyst Report: L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

    L3Harris Technologies was created in 2019 from the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris, two defense contractors that provide products for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market. The firm also has smaller operations serving the civil government, particularly the Federal Aviation Administration’s communication infrastructure, and produces various avionics for defense and commercial aviation.

  • Apple objects to links to outside payments ahead of Epic Games hearing

    Apple Inc on Friday outlined its objections to allowing app developers to link to third-party payment options ahead of a hearing next month that could determine whether a set of antitrust court orders is put on pause. After a lengthy trial earlier this year brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a ruling that was largely favorable to the iPhone maker and upheld its practice of requiring developers to use its in-app payment system, for which it charges commissions. But Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that consumers did not have access to information about other ways to pay for apps.