U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.52
    -4.42 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,797.19
    -52.27 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,035.94
    -13.56 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.79
    +1.83 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.46
    +2.22 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.30
    +9.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    +0.36 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0346
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7800
    -0.1210 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,436.98
    +175.78 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.49
    -0.24 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.19
    +46.17 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

CDNetworks Released State of Web Security H1 2022: Attacks against API Services Surged 168.8%

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the global-leading CDN (Content Delivery Network) and Edge Service Provider, released its annual State of Web Security Report for H1 2022. The Security Report notes that distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), bot, and Application Programming Interface (API) attacks increased at an alarming rate in H1 2022. Web application attacks also increased over the same period, but at a much slower rate than DDoS attacks. CDNetworks believes this trend shows that security tools focusing on single attacks are no longer effective against today's multiple cyber threat landscape. Leveraging a comprehensive security solution has never played a more important role for businesses and individuals.

(PRNewsfoto/CDNetworks)
(PRNewsfoto/CDNetworks)

Surging Trend for All Types of Attacks:

Of particular note are the following indicators noted in the Security Report:

  • The level of DDoS attacks topped 2.09 TBPS, which broke the record level of traffic-induced DDoS attacks.

  • The number of web application attacks increased by 12.56% over the same period last year, reaching 62.8875 million per day.

  • Malicious bot attacks surged 2.27 times over the same period in 2021, with 77.366 billion incidents recorded.

  • The number of API attacks had a 168.80% increase over the same period in 2021, with 9.0865 million API attacks blocked daily in H1 2021.

The Security Report goes on to say that data generated by the CDNetworks' security platform shows that risks of data breaches continue to escalate. This risk stems from the fact that increasing amounts of data and devices are being exposed to the network, making them vulnerable to the dual threat of external attacks and internal breaches. At the same time, API security threats continue to rise at breakneck speed, and the security challenges they present exceed those of traditional webpages. The end result is confirmation that the cybersecurity environment continues to change dramatically.

"As enterprises shift their business to the cloud, we found that some traditional web-protection rules no longer offer the capabilities they once did in combatting today's complex and virulent cyberthreats. What enterprises actually need are security solutions that address cloud and hybrid environments holistically in a comprehensive and systematic security architecture." said Doyle Deng, head of Global Marketing and Product of CDNetworks. "For this reason, we strongly recommend that enterprises adopt CDNetworks' WAAP services to secure their data and their business with more beyond rule-based web protections. Features such as web application firewall, DDoS protection, bot management, and API management capabilities empower enterprise users of our WAAP services to establish a comprehensive cornerstone that has been proven effective in combatting API and web application attacks."

The Security Report also monitored security associated with telecommuting within today's enterprises. As the long-term global impact of COVID-19 takes hold, organizations are starting to accept remote a remote workforce and cloud-based applications as an alternative to on-premise workers. The Security Report compared policies governing centrally managed corporate devices to policies aimed at Bring Your Own Devices (BYODs), which allow employees to use their own devices — phone, laptop, tablet, or other device — to access business applications and data, rather than forcing employees to use company-provided devices for that purpose. The Security Report found that BYOD rules generally lack a clear security management policy, making them vulnerable to targeted hacking attacks. To address this, CDNetworks recommends that enterprises select Enterprise Secure Access (ESA), our zero-trust access solution, to establish a secure, efficient, and easy-to-use hybrid networking environment.

Click here to download State of Web Security Report for H1 2022 or visit at www.cdnetworks.com.

About CDNetworks
As a global-leading CDN (Content Delivery Network) and Edge Service provider, CDNetworks delivers fully integrated cloud and edge computing solutions with unparalleled speed, ultra-low latency, rigorous security and reliability. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, enterprise applications, cloud security, and colocation services — all of which are designed to spur business innovation.

Media Contact
CDNetworks Co. Ltd
media@cdnetworks.com
www.cdnetworks.com

SOURCE CDNetworks

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Intensifies HPC Chip Rivalry With Intel, Nvidia, AMD With Latest Launch

    Amazon.Com, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud-computing unit launched new chips to power the highest-end of computing, supporting weather forecasting and gene sequencing. Amazon Web Services, the largest provider of over-the-internet computing, said it would let customers rent computing power that relies on a new version of its Graviton chips, Bloomberg reports. Peter DeSantis, a senior vice president who oversees most of AWS's engineering teams, said in an interview that the product is a springboard f

  • Elon Musk Declares War on Apple

    The dispute between the world's richest man and the world's biggest corporation spills into the open.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • 15 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 most valuable telecom companies in the world. If you want to see more of the most valuable telecom companies in the world, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Telecom Companies In The World. Telecom companies, otherwise known as telecommunication companies, are companies that allow their […]

  • Elon Musk Takes on Apple Over App Store Fees

    The billionaire Twitter owner is unhappy with the tech giant's 'secret 30% tax.' He’s not the first to air such grievances, and he’s unlikely to be the last.

  • BlackBerry Expands Work with AWS to Elevate BlackBerry QNX Foundational Software to the Cloud, Accelerating Time to Market for Mission-Critical Embedded Systems

    Today, at AWS re:Invent 2022, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced an extension of its use of Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will make BlackBerry® QNX® technology available to mission-critical embedded systems developers for the first time ever in the cloud, significantly reducing time to market for their products.

  • Musk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital Relationship

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s tumultuous month atop Twitter Inc. has already included firing most of the company’s employees, tinkering with key features and restoring banned accounts. Now he’s embarking on what could be his riskiest gambit yet: a war with Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as Chi

  • Sony’s New Metaverse Bet: $360 Wearable That Captures Your Moves

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp.’s latest gadget is a set of wearable motion trackers designed to bring users into the metaverse on their phones.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe new Mocopi system consists of six pucks worn around the user’s wrists, ankles, hea

  • Apple Has No Easy Road Out of China

    Unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices, threatening the near-term sales mix that investors were counting on to help prop up iPhone revenue and highlighting long-term risks.

  • Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Best-selling Portable Charger Duo That’s 80% Off Today

    You get two for $20 right now thanks to Cyber Monday.

  • Twitter: Elon Musk says he is fighting ‘a battle for the future of civilisation’ against Apple

    App Store requires content moderation and a 30% cut of any subscriptions

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell As Telecom Stock Out-Performs S&P 500?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • This Bose Wave Music System with 'astounding sound' is $180 off in this extended Cyber Monday deal

    Don't wait — that Bose sound system you've always wanted is down to the lowest price on the internet. Save nearly 40%.

  • The 18 best Cyber Monday laptop deals to shop from Amazon, Walmart and Target — as low as $89

    Right now, these three retailers have some of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen in years. Shop HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Apple and more.

  • Elon Musk's next trick? Picking a fight with Apple

    The erratic billionaire picked a fight with Apple in a series of tweets on Monday, bracing for a battle — or perhaps just another volley of tweets — that would comfortably position the perpetually aggrieved Twitter owner as the David to Apple's Goliath. Musk is now claiming that Apple threatened to "withhold" Twitter from the App Store, implying that the iPhone maker might take action against the social app over changes under its new ownership without offering any evidence. TechCrunch has reached out to Apple for clarification, but for now we don't know if Apple really contacted Twitter over content moderation concerns or something else entirely.

  • Elon Musk: Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk accused Apple Inc of threatening to block Twitter Inc from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets on Monday that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands. The action, unconfirmed by Apple, would not be unusual as the company has routinely enforced its rules and previously removed apps such as Gab and Parler.

  • Cyber Monday is over, but you can still grab a Nintendo Switch for over $100 off

    Score crazy low prices on video games too — save up to 50%!

  • Cyber Monday Apple deals—35+ deals on Airpods, iPad, iPhone and more

    We are updating this article with the best Apple Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, Apple and more. Save on iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, AirTags, MacBook and more.

  • Walmart Cyber Monday Offers Tech Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

    As online shopping grows, so does its most celebrated holiday. After dominating sales for decades, Black Friday has been overtaken by Cyber Monday as the biggest bargain shopping day in the U.S. In...

  • iPhone Pro Wait Times Hit New Peak After Factory Disruptions

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone 14 Pro models are taking longer to deliver than ever as the company’s key assembly plant in China’s Zhengzhou weathers Covid lockdowns and worker unrest.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapCustomers buying Apple’s most premium devi