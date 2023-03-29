CDP Institute Expands RealCDP Certification Program

MILFORD, Conn., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customer Data Platform Institute has expanded its RealCDP™ certification program, adding new information to its thorough examination of Customer Data Platform vendors. The new information covers the ability of a CDP to access data without copying it into the CDP database, an important new industry trend. It joins 100+ other items captured during the RealCDP audit process. This information informs the detailed vendor profile prepared for each audited product and released with the audited vendors' consent.

The RealCDP certification program has now completed more than 35 vendor audits. Audited vendors meet seven criteria that define capabilities needed to perform tasks commonly expected from a CDP. The RealCDP program was launched in 2020 by the CDP Institute to provide buyers with reliable, objective information about whether a vendor meets core CDP requirements.

All CDP Institute sponsors are required to meet the RealCDP criteria, although not all have completed the audit process itself. Vendors can also earn certification without being sponsors of the CDP Institute. Audits are conducted by an independent consultancy, CDPi Advisors, to avoid any conflict of interest between the audit findings and the CDP Institute. Certifications are renewed each year.

The seven core RealCDP requirements are: ingest data from any source, capture full detail of ingested data, store ingested data indefinitely (subject to privacy constraints), create unified profiles of identified individuals, share data with any system that needs it, respond in real time to new data and to profile requests, and comply with regulations for personal data privacy. In addition, systems must be sold as packaged software.

The RealCDP audit process collects information from vendors on how they support these and other capabilities. Vendor statements are checked by the auditor through product demonstrations and references. The auditor then prepares a detailed profile report on each vendor and issues for a formal Audit Certificate. All certificates are published on the CDP Institute website, which enables users to verify certificate authenticity. Audited vendors are also provided with badges they can use to show their status. Certification is updated annually.

CDP buyers increasingly check for RealCDP compliance as a way of ensuring that vendors who label themselves as Customer Data Platforms can truly provide the capabilities expected from a CDP.

For more information, visit www.realcdp.com.

About CDP Institute

The CDP Institute is a vendor-neutral organization dedicated to helping companies manage customer data. The Institute publishes industry reports, vendor guides, newsletters, events calendars, and directories. It also provides training programs and presentations at industry conferences. Individual membership is free. For more information, visit www.cdpinstitute.org.

About CDPi Advisors

CDPi Advisors is a Customer Growth and Martech Stack Advisory Firm specializing in Customer Data Platform (CDP) strategies and tactics. It manages the RealCDP Certification program for the CDP Institute and works with client companies, CDP vendors, and Marketing Services companies to establish winning customer strategies, best practices martech solutions, and successful sales, marketing, and customer service programs. For more information, visit www.cdpiadvisors.com

