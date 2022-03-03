U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

CDPHP & Community Care Physicians Finalize Partnership

CDPHP
·2 min read

Albany, N.Y., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the Capital Region’s leading health care organizations have officially teamed up to improve the quality and experience of care for patients throughout the Capital Region and beyond. CDPHP and Community Care Physicians, PLLC (CCP) have created what’s known as an integrated delivery system, where the health plan and physician practice have begun working side-by-side to help patients live longer, healthier lives.

CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John Bennett, and CCP founder, chairman, and CEO, Dr. Shirish Parikh, explain what an integrated delivery system is and how local patients will benefit from this unique partnership. Watch the video here.

As part of the arrangement, CDPHP and CCP have created a new management services organization (MSO) called CCP TASS, Inc., which will handle the practice’s non-clinical functions. The MSO will provide the administrative, back-office work needed run the clinical practice.

Partnering together, CDPHP and CCP will innovate in ways that will:

  • Improve the experience of care for patients

  • Improve the quality of care for patients

  • Improve the long-term health of patients.

Patients of Community Care Physicians will experience no disruption in care as a result of the partnership. The clinical practices will functionally remain the same. Clinical operations will be conducted under the “Community Care Physicians, PLLC” name and practices will continue to function as they do now, under the same practice names, with the same practitioners, accepting the same insurances, in the same locations.

Community Care Physicians was established in 1984 and has become the largest, independent physician practice in the Capital Region. The CCP family of practices will continue as an independent clinical organization and will continue to contract with all interested health plans.

CCP employs nearly 1,800 people, including more than 420 clinicians in 30 specialties, across 70 practices in eight counties throughout the greater Capital Region.

CDPHP was also founded in 1984 and currently serves 400,000 members in 29 counties across upstate New York. For more than 35 years, the physician-founded health plan has been providing top-quality health coverage – across all product lines – to individuals, families, and businesses throughout Upstate New York and beyond, and is known nationally for high-quality care and superior customer service.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused, and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

###

CONTACT: Ali Skinner CDPHP 5186054497 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com


